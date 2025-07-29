TikTok launches guide to combat misinformation during Pakistan’s monsoon floods

Social media platform TikTok on Tuesday launched a new search guide designed to help users in Pakistan access authoritative and up-to-date information during the ongoing monsoon flood season, according to a press release issued by its public relations firm.

With the onset of the monsoon season, which typically lasts from late June to September, different parts of the country witness heavy rainfall and a heightened risk of extreme weather events like flash floods and landslides, especially in its northern and western regions.

“Now, users searching for flood-related updates on TikTok will now see a prominent banner urging them to verify information through credible sources,” the press release read.

“This guide connects users directly with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), from where users in Pakistan can access verified information regarding natural disasters,” it added.

The guide also connects users to TikTok’s Safety Centre resources and provides a direct link to TikTok’s Tragic Event Support guide, which offers practical support for individuals affected by distressing incidents.

The guide defines what constitutes a tragic event — ranging from natural disasters to personal loss — and provides users with information on seeking mental health support and responsibly sharing or reporting content related to such events.

“We understand that during times of crisis, access to timely and accurate information is critical,” the statament quoted Fahad Muhammad Khan Niazi, TikTok’s head of public policy and government relations in Pakistan, as saying.

“By partnering with organisations that work directly with disaster response and making these resources more visible to our community, we aim to support informed decision-making and ensure user safety.”

Earlier this month, the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal underscored the urgency of addressing the growing threats of misinformation and disinformation.

Last year, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said the government was focusing on forming a separate authority to safeguard the digital rights of people and counter propaganda and rumours on social media.