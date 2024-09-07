Shalimar Express escapes disaster near Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: The Shalimar Express train escaped, fortunately for all onboard, what could have turned out to be a major accident when a dumper truck loaded with gravel got stuck up on tracks at a railway crossing near Nawabshah railway station on Friday.

But for the gateman’s frenetic waving of red flag, which alerted the train driver of the danger ahead and he applied emergency brakes to slow down the speed from 180 km per hour to manageable limits, the collision with the truck could have led to major derailment and possible loss of lives on a major scale.

The train did collide with the truck and managed to push it down the tracks but the impact did not cause it to derail due to its slower speed.

The driver, Abdul Ghaffar, told reporters that the train was moving at 180 km per hour when he noticed the truck stuck up across the tracks and the gateman waving the flag to alert him of the danger.

He immediately applied emergency brakes about 800 meters from the truck, which significantly slowed down the train and resultantly, the relatively low-scale impact saved the train from a major disaster.

Railway Assistant Engineer Maqsood Larik said that as the train was approaching the gateman began to close the gate but before he could shut it completely the dumper driver hastily drove the gravel-loaded truck onto the tracks. Hence, the gateman started waving the flag to alert the driver and helped him [the driver] avert a possible disaster, he said.

Later, heavy machinery borrowed from municipal administration was brought to clear the tracks and restore train service as the railway administration did not have such machinery to do the job.

The Shalimar Express was going to Lahore when it met the accident. The truck driver fled the scene while rescue teams and railway officials rushed to rescue and provide relief to passengers.

Nawabshah Mayor Qazi Rashid Bhatti and Old Nawabshah town chairman Hayat Kakepoto brought food and drinks for the weary passengers.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2024