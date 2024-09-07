E-Paper | September 07, 2024

Shalimar Express escapes disaster near Nawabshah

Our Correspondent Published September 7, 2024 Updated September 7, 2024 10:43am
POLICE inspect the accident site while some of the passengers look on after the train smashed the truck—Dawn
POLICE inspect the accident site while some of the passengers look on after the train smashed the truck—Dawn

NAWABSHAH: The Shalimar Express train escaped, fortunately for all onboard, what could have turned out to be a major accident when a dumper truck loaded with gravel got stuck up on tracks at a railway crossing near Nawabshah railway station on Friday.

But for the gateman’s frenetic waving of red flag, which alerted the train driver of the danger ahead and he applied emergency brakes to slow down the speed from 180 km per hour to manageable limits, the collision with the truck could have led to major derailment and possible loss of lives on a major scale.

The train did collide with the truck and managed to push it down the tracks but the impact did not cause it to derail due to its slower speed.

The driver, Abdul Ghaffar, told reporters that the train was moving at 180 km per hour when he noticed the truck stuck up across the tracks and the gateman waving the flag to alert him of the danger.

He immediately applied emergency brakes about 800 meters from the truck, which significantly slowed down the train and resultantly, the relatively low-scale impact saved the train from a major disaster.

Railway Assistant Engineer Maqsood Larik said that as the train was approaching the gateman began to close the gate but before he could shut it completely the dumper driver hastily drove the gravel-loaded truck onto the tracks. Hence, the gateman started waving the flag to alert the driver and helped him [the driver] avert a possible disaster, he said.

Later, heavy machinery borrowed from municipal administration was brought to clear the tracks and restore train service as the railway administration did not have such machinery to do the job.

The Shalimar Express was going to Lahore when it met the accident. The truck driver fled the scene while rescue teams and railway officials rushed to rescue and provide relief to passengers.

Nawabshah Mayor Qazi Rashid Bhatti and Old Nawabshah town chairman Hayat Kakepoto brought food and drinks for the weary passengers.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Furtive measures
Updated 07 Sep, 2024

Furtive measures

NEARLY seven months after its controversial conduct of the 2024 general election, the Election Commission of ...
PCB hot seat
Updated 07 Sep, 2024

PCB hot seat

MOHSIN Naqvi is facing criticism from all quarters. Pakistan’s cricket board chief, who is also the country’s...
Rapes most foul
07 Sep, 2024

Rapes most foul

UNTIL the full force of the law is applied on perpetrators, insecurity will stalk Pakistan’s girl children and...
Positive overtures
Updated 06 Sep, 2024

Positive overtures

It is hoped politicians refusing to frame Balochistan’s problems in black and white is taken as a positive overture by the province's people.
Capital poll delay
06 Sep, 2024

Capital poll delay

THE ECP has cancelled the local government elections in Islamabad for the third time subsequent to a recent ...
Perks galore
06 Sep, 2024

Perks galore

A parasitic bureaucracy still upholds colonial customs whereby a struggling citizenry and flood victims are subservient to status.