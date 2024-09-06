Terror hideouts not Pakistan’s concern alone, says FO

ISLAMABAD: The hideouts of terrorist groups in Afghanistan are not Pakistan’s concern alone since the United Nations has highlighted the activities of such outfits in the neighbouring country, the Foreign Office spokesperson said on Thursday.

While answering a question during her weekly press briefing, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has repeatedly presented evidence of activities carried out by terror outfits based in Afghanistan.

This is not Pakistan’s concern alone, she said, adding that UN reports have highlighted the activities of such groups as well.

In a report released in July, the UN stated that the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was the largest terrorist group in Afghanistan, and it also enjoyed “operational and logistical support” from both the Afghan Taliban and factions of Al Qaeda.

The report noted that the strength of the banned TTP fighters was between 6,000 and 6,500.

Commenting on the new women’s rights law introduced by the interim Afghan government, she said Pakistan’s position on women’s right to education was consistent.

“Every man and woman has a right to education. As Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees rights to women, we wish similar rights for every woman.”

Israel’s atrocities in Gaza

The FO spokesperson condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ assault on refugee camps in Jenin and Tulkarm cities of the occupied West Bank, calling it a breach of and contempt for international laws.

“Targeting individuals sheltered in refugee camps is yet another breach of the international humanitarian law by the Israeli occupation forces, demonstrating their contempt for international law and basic tenets of decency and acceptable international behaviour.”

“Pakistan calls for an immediate cessation of these raids masquerading as military operations in the West Bank,” she said, adding the path to lasting peace “cannot be achieved through aggression”.

The spokesperson urged the UN Security Council to play its role in stopping Israel from further attacks against civilians, hold the country accountable for war crimes, and take measures to protect Palestinians.

Kashmir dispute

While responding to a query about the Indian foreign minister’s recent statement on India-held Kashmir, the spokesperson rejected any narrative that suggested the dispute “has been or can be settled unilaterally”.

It is an internationally recognised dispute that must be resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

While briefing the media on the 50th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held recently in Cameroon, she said Pakistan was represented by Foreign Secretary Muhammad Sajjad Qazi.

The forum reaffirmed its consensus on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute by declaring that the final settlement in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and a UN-supervised plebiscite was indispensable for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

Similarly, she said, the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir met on the sidelines of the meeting and reaffirmed its support for the struggle of Kashmiris.

“We welcome the pronouncements of the Council of Foreign Ministers and the Contact Group on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” she added.

The spokesperson said that the 23rd meeting of the Ministers for Foreign Economic and Foreign Trade Activity of the SCO member states would be held in Islamabad on Sept 12.

Pakistan has extended invitations to the heads of relevant ministries of all SCO member countries.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2024