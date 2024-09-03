E-Paper | September 03, 2024

BISP’s women beneficiaries to get smartphones

Bakhtawar Mian Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 09:32am

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is planning to provide smartphones to women who receive cash transfers under the scheme.

According to the head of the social safety programme, the move is aimed at ensuring that BISP beneficiaries receive payments with complete transparency and respect.

BISP chairperson Rubina Khalid had a meeting with a delegation from JazzCash mobile wallet on Monday to discuss different aspects of the initiative.

During the meeting, the JazzCash team gave a presentation about potential initiatives for collaboration.

The BISP officials urged the JazzCash team to develop a detailed implementation plan for the digital empowerment of its beneficiaries.

According to Ms Khalid, the president and prime minister have directed her to take steps to ensure transparency in the payment transfer system and facilitate the beneficiaries.

She highlighted that digital empowerment through smartphones is vital for bridging the communication gap between BISP and its beneficiaries, enabling them to be fully aware of their rights and reducing the risk of fraud. The chairperson reiterated the BISP’s commitment to improving the lives of its beneficiaries by offering market-driven skill training.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2024

