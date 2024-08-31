No move on cards for Imran’s military trial, Punjab govt says

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday said currently no proposal is under consideration to send Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s case to a military court.

“No summary regarding sending former prime minister Imran Khan’s cases to military courts has come to the provincial cabinet or the law department as yet. No such proposal is under consideration at the moment,” Punjab Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Barth told a presser in reply to a question here on Friday.

He was responding to a query related to federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar’s statement a day earlier. Mr Tarar had said: “If needed, the Punjab government will decide to refer Imran Khan’s case to a military court. The prosecution of May 9 cases is being done by the Punjab government and it will decide to refer the case to a military court.”

KP govt’s decision to form an inquiry commission on ‘failed coup’ is unreasonable, says information minister

‘Yes, absolutely’

Also, federal government spokesperson for legal affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik claimed that Mr Khan’s cases concerning the violence on May 9 might go to military courts.

Barrister Malik, in reply to a Dawn’s question whether he thought Mr Khan could be tried in a military court following the arrest of former intelligence chief retired Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, said: “Yes, absolutely.”

Malik said the events and vandalism seen on May 9 invited the application of the Army Act since military installations were attacked and damaged. He alleged that the PTI founder orchestrated and “properly operated” the riots that took place last year.

“This was premeditated. This was preplanned. It is entirely possible that Imran Khan’s trial is held in a military court and the reason for that is because the Army Act will be applicable,” Malik said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision to form an inquiry commission on the “failed coup” of May 9 was unreasonable. “It cannot be both criminal and the judge,” she said.

The Peshawar High Court had previously rejected the KP government’s request to form a judicial commission, deeming it a violation of the rules. She said that the May 9 accused would themselves introduce an act for the inquiry commission and then become judges.

Ms Bokhari said the face of the mastermind and his coach behind May 9 has now been exposed. “Even after a year and a half, the cases related to May 9 remain undecided in courts. In the UK, following riots, the courts charged several accused within three days and handed down sentences. However, in Pakistan, the courts have not been able to convict a single accused from May 9,” she said.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2024