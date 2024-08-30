Israel kills 16 Palestinians in West Bank attacks

PALESTINIANS carry their belongings salvaged from the debris following Israeli strikes in eastern Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Thursday.—AFP

• Islamic Jihad fighter among dead; 45 detained

• UN chief calls for immediate cessation of operations

TULKAREM: Israel on Thursday pressed a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank, leaving at least 16 Palestinians dead in two days despite UN concerns it was “fuelling an already explosive situation”.

The “counter-terrorism” operation underway across the northern West Bank since early Wednesday has killed 16 Palestinians, the Israeli military said.

The Palestinian health ministry gave the same figure, after both revised earlier tolls.

The raids on several towns and refugee camps were launched as violence raged on in the war-battered Gaza Strip, the besieged Palestinian territory separated from the West Bank by Israel.

In the West Bank, columns of Israeli armoured vehicles backed by troops and aircraft were sent in before soldiers encircled refugee camps in Tubas and Tulkarem, as well as Jenin, and exchanged fire with Palestinian fighters.

The army said it killed seven on Thursday, including five fighters in the Tulkarem refugee camp. A military statement said one of the five was Muhammad Jaber, also known as Abu Shujaa, who Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said was its commander in the nearby Nur Shams refugee camp.

Two other fighters were killed in Jenin on Thursday, the army said.

The violence has caused significant destruction, especially in Tulkarem, whose governor Mustafa Taqatqa described the raids as “unprecedented” and a “dangerous signal”.

The UN humanitarian office OCHA said “Israeli forces have repurposed homes as military positions” and were “effectively besieging” several medical facilities.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called for an “immediate cessation of these operations”, condemning in a statement the use of air strikes and “the loss of lives, including of children”.

“These dangerous developments are fuelling an already explosive situation in the occupied West Bank,” Guterres said.

‘Continuation’ of Gaza war

AFPTV footage showed bulldozers ripping up the asphalt from streets in the city. Widespread damage was reported to infrastructure. Witnesses said the Israeli forces had withdrawn from Al-Farra refugee camp in Tubas where several Palestinians were killed on Wednesday, including two teenagers according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

AFP correspondents said clashes were ongoing in Jenin, where a drone was seen flying overhead and the streets were empty, and Israeli soldiers were operating in Tulkarem.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club advocacy group said at least 45 people had been detained in the West Bank since Wednesday. An Israeli military spokesman said “10 wanted individuals were arrested”.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II appealed for a ceasefire in Gaza to stop the spread of violence and Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the Israeli operation as a “continuation of the genocide in the Gaza Strip”.

The United Nations on Wednesday said at least 637 Palestinians had been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since the Gaza war erupted on October 7.

Nineteen Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during army operations over the same period, according to Israeli official figures.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2024