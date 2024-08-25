Man kills two women of family

GUJRAT: A man killed his two daughters-in-law and injured a seven-year-old grandson by hitting their heads with an iron rod over a domestic dispute in Dhakki Mohallah in A-Division police precincts on Saturday.

Reports said Jameel Araen allegedly hit on the heads of his daughters-in-law Ansa Furqan (27), wife of Furqan, and 24-year-old Ayesha Hamza, wife of Hamza Jameel, and grandson Rizwan Hamza with an iron rod.

Resultantly, Ayesah was killed on spot whereas Ansa and Rizwan were shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital by Rescue 1122 officials in a critical condition. Ansa later succumbed to her head injury at the hospital.

Hospital sources said Rizwan was later referred to Lahore hospital in a critical condition.

Initial police investigation revealed that both the deceased had been the sisters and their husbands were the rickshaw drivers.

A spokesman for Gujrat police said the domestic dispute was the motive behind the incident as the suspect had been detained within an hour of the incident and now he was being interrogated by the senior police officials.

He said Gujrat DPO Mustanser Atta Bajwa had directed the senior police officials to conduct the investigation on merit as the case was yet to be registered.

The autopsy of the bodies was being conducted by the doctors at ABSTH till the filing of this report.

STABBED TO DEATH: A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a youth near Shah Faisal gate in A-Division police precincts on Friday night.

Reports said suspect Anayatullah Shah had a brief altercation with Asad Sarfraz in the street after which the suspect stabbed Asad in his belly as a result of which he was critically injured.

The boy was pronounced dead by doctors at ABSTH.

The body was later handed over to the heirs after an autopsy in the hospital.

Police have registered a case against Anayat Shah and his unidentified accomplice under section 302 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code on the report of Sarfraz Ahmed, the father of deceased, and started investigation.

The suspect is the grandson of a famous religious figure of Gujrat Syed Ziaullah Shah. Police arrested the suspect and produced him in a local court on Saturday and got two-day physical remand.

Published in Dawn, August 25th, 2024