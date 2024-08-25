Sindh, Punjab vow ‘decisive’ action against Katcha area dacoits

• Lanjar says action to be launched after flood recedes

• Maryam accepts attack as security lapse

• Raise in bounty sparks controversy

NAWABSHAH / RAHIM YAR KHAN: Two days after a dozen policemen were martyred in a deadly attack by dacoits in the Machka area, the Sindh and Punjab governments vowed decisive action against the outlaws in the inhospitable Katcha area.

On Saturday, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said a “massive clean-up operation” would be launched in the Katcha area as soon as the flood water recedes.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the families of martyred cops of Rahim Yar Khan and said the government would find a “permanent solution” to the law and order situation in the Katcha area.

While talking to reporters after visiting the Qazi Ahmed police station, Mr Lanjar said the police department had shown good progress in the action against the dacoits.

Earlier, the minister chaired a meeting at the Shaheed Benazirabad DIG office to review the law and order situation. The meeting was attended by Shaheed Benazirabad DIG Pervez Ahmed Chandio and SSPs of Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze.

Mr Lanjar said the protection of people’s lives and property was the government’s top priority.

He directed DIG Chandio and SSPs to tackle the unrest in all areas of the district, adding that no lapse would be tolerated.

The minister warned of strict action against cops and government officials found involved in criminal activities.

Maryam visits martyrs’ families

CM Maryam admitted that Thursday’s attack was a “security lapse” which would be rectified to ensure that such an incident did not happen again.

She met the martyred cops’ families at the Rahim Yar Khan DPO office and expressed grief over the incident.

The 12 cops who lost their lives included Mohammad Imran, Rashid, Sajid, Ahmed, Zahid, Munir, Nazir Abbas, Ins Sattar, Abdullah, Ajay Ram, Bairam Ram, and Raja Kanwal.

“The damage is colossal. We will find a permanent solution to this problem by constructing check posts in the riverine area,” the CM earlier said during her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan where she met the cops injured in the attack.

“The policemen are like my brothers and sons. I consider their pain as my own, and their attackers will not be spared.”

She said the martyrs’ children would be given free education, houses, and jobs. “Every martyr is a hero of the nation, and the bereaved families will receive full support.”

The chief minister was also briefed on the law and order situation in the area. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, IGP Dr Usman Anwar, additional IGs and district police officers.

‘Differences’ on head money

The Punjab government’s decision to increase the head money of most-wanted dacoits in the Katcha area has sparked controversy within government circles.

On Friday, CM Maryam announced that the head money had been increased from Rs1 million to Rs10m, and it was also advertised in national newspapers.

The Punjab Home Department has now released high-resolution pictures and names of the 20 most-wanted dacoits in the Katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan.

The department has given a WhatsApp number, urging people to give any information about the whereabouts of these dacoits.

While talking to Dawn, government officials expressed their surprise over the government’s action and called it “strange”.

They said the whereabouts of criminals operating in the Katcha area were already known to law enforcement agencies and it is their duty to apprehend them.

“Has this head money been incre­ased to incentivise law enforcement agencies?” an official asked, adding that no civilian could get this reward as they couldn’t even access these areas.

Another official said the head money, as per police rules, was usually fixed for those criminals who hide among the public so that some could tip off their whereabouts.

When contacted, a home department spokesman said it was a usual practice to announce head money to incentivise informers in particular areas. He added that this practice had helped apprehend criminals in Balochistan. He, however, acknowledged that the reward was not for civilians as no one could reach them.

The dacoits in the Katcha area have also released a video of a policeman in their custody. The victim appealed to his family and the government to accept the dacoits’ demands and make arrangements for his release, or else the dacoits would kill him.

Mansoor Malik in Lahore also contributed to this report

