E-Paper | August 22, 2024

Thailand confirms mpox case is clade 1b, second outside of Africa

Reuters Published August 22, 2024 Updated August 22, 2024 10:01pm

Thailand on Thursday confirmed that a mpox case reported this week was the clade 1b strain of the virus, the second confirmed case of the variant outside of Africa.

The case is a 66-year-old European man who arrived in Thailand last week from an unspecified African country where the disease was spreading.

“The test results confirm that he is infected with the Clade 1b strain of monkeypox, which is the first case diagnosed in Thailand, but this man is likely infected from an endemic country,” Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, told Reuters.

He said no other local infections had been detected through contact tracing.

Clade 1b has triggered global concern due to the ease with which it spreads through routine close contact.

A case of the variant was confirmed last week in Sweden and linked to a growing outbreak in Africa, the first sign of its spread outside the continent.

The World Health Organisation declared the recent outbreak of the disease a public health emergency of international concern after the new variant was identified.

Thailand on Wednesday said the man confirmed as having mpox had transited in a Middle Eastern country, which he also did not name, before flying on to Thailand.

Thailand has detected 800 cases of mpox Clade 2 since 2022, but so far not detected a case of the Clade 1 or Clade 1b variants.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Signs of trouble
22 Aug, 2024

Signs of trouble

The administration cannot leave people in the affected areas at the mercy of terrorists.
Plugging the gap
22 Aug, 2024

Plugging the gap

IF fiscal prudence is a virtue then Pakistan’s budgets have been an exercise in vice for the last many years. This...
Karachi accident
22 Aug, 2024

Karachi accident

TWO innocents are dead. Amina, 26, and her father, Imran Arif, 60, were killed this Monday when a speeding SUV ...
Troubled tribunals
Updated 21 Aug, 2024

Troubled tribunals

Systems meant to act as a check and balance on our institutions and ensure compliance with the constitutional order keep failing us constantly.
Ceasefire farce
21 Aug, 2024

Ceasefire farce

AS Israel continues to mercilessly pound Gaza, the US pushes the fiction that a ceasefire is close in the besieged...
Silencing expression
21 Aug, 2024

Silencing expression

THE return of Aun Ali Khosa, a satirist and social media activist, has brought much relief to his family and...