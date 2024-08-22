Shooting on school van in Attock kills 2 children, injures 5: Rescue 1122

Two children were killed and five injured when unknown men opened fire at a school van in Attock District’s Dheri Kot area on Thursday, Punjab Rescue 1122 confirmed in a statement.

The school van’s driver was the sixth person injured in the incident. The injured as well as the bodies have been shifted to a hospital.

While the unidentified gunmen have fled the scene, according to Rescue 1122, the Attock police reached the site of the incident.

All children were between 10 and 12 years old, the rescue team added.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa said the incident occurred due to “personal enmity”.

“The gunfire was aimed at the driver but also caused harm to the children,” the RPO said.

He added that a case had been registered against the suspects and raids were being carried out to arrest them.

RPO Sarfraz expressed the hope that the culprits would be arrested soon.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Condemnations pour in

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the incident and said that strict action must be taken against those responsible, according to a statement from the President’s House.

“Targeting innocent children is a cruel and shameful act,” the statement read.

He prayed for the deceased, as well as for the speedy recovery of the injured children.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families, a statement shared by state broadcaster PTV News said.

Praying for the injured children to get well soon, he said that those “targeting innocent children did not deserve to be called human beings”.

“The shooting incident on children inside the school van is a monstrosity. Those exhibiting barbarism are not entitled to any concession,” Naqvi asserted.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz sought a report on the incident from Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, according to a statement issued by her public relations officer.

She expressed deep grief over the death of the two students and directed that the best treatment facilities be provided to the injured.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also condemned the attack, calling for the “strictest possible action” of the perpetrators, PTV News reported.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said his “heart was crying tears of blood” after hearing about the deaths of the children.

“Those with the blood of students on their hands are beasts,” the PPP MNA said in a statement shared by his party on X.

Bilawal said he stood with the bereaved families and prayed for them to have patience. He also expressed the hope that proper treatment of the injured children and the driver would be ensured.