DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 11, 2022

School van attack: Swat protesters end 40-hour sit-in after successful negotiations with administration

Sirajuddin | Fazal Khaliq Published October 11, 2022 Updated October 11, 2022 09:15pm
<p>A large number of people took to the streets against the recent developments of terrorism in Swat. — Photo by Fazal Khaliq</p>

A large number of people took to the streets against the recent developments of terrorism in Swat. — Photo by Fazal Khaliq

Family members of a van driver, who was killed in the recent attack on a school bus in Swat’s Charbagh tehsil, ended their 40-hour sit-in on Tuesday after successful negotiations with the administration.

The protestors had been demanding the arrest of the culprits behind the attack and warned of marching to Islamabad if authorities failed to meet their demands within 24 hours.

Earlier today, Swat Deputy Commissioner (DC) Junaid Khan reached the protest site with other officials and held talks with the demonstrators.

Haider Ali, a resident of Gulibagh and participant in the protest, told Dawn.com that the sit-in was called off after the administration promised to arrest the culprits soon and took up custody of the deceased’s children.

“The deputy commissioner has promised a shuhada package for the heirs of the driver. He also said that the security of Swat will be beefed up and arrangements will be made to avoid such terror activities in the future.”

Ali added that the investigation of the attack will be shared with a five-member committee formed by the protesters.

After this, the protesters offered final prayers of the deceased.

The attack on Monday, which left the van driver dead and two students injured, was the latest in a series of incidents of violence that have gripped the valley in recent days, prompting citizens to take to the streets against the rising tide of insurgency.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the van was taking students to a school in Gulibagh area of the Charbagh tehsil when unidentified assailants, riding on a motorcycle, had opened fire. The driver was killed on the spot, while two students were moved to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

Editorial: Militancy redux

Locals have blamed the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan for the attack, but the group has denied responsibility. Any other organisation has also not claimed responsibility so far.

Meanwhile, protests that erupted following the incident on Monday continued for the second consecutive day today.

A sit-in was staged on the main Kalam-Swat road blocking the artery for traffic.

Abdul Hamid, a resident of Swat who was participating in the sit-in, said, “We spent the entire night under the open sky, continuing the protest.” He reiterated the call for taking the perpetrators of the attack to task and ensuring peace in the region.

He outlined the protesters’ demands, saying that the van driver’s killers should be arrested and perpetrators unmasked while the government should take measures to control the “growing militant activities” in the district.

Mingora city, too, echoed with slogans of “no more terrorism and we demand peace from the state” as hundreds of people took to the streets demanding justice.

The protest, which was organised by the Swat Olasi Pasoon, was attended by thousands of people, including civil society members, students, teachers, lawyers, doctors, transporters, and the youth.

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who was also in attendance, said that every citizen of Pakistan had the constitutional right to a “safe life protected by the state”.

“But unluckily, despite having a huge budget for the defense, the state has completely failed to ensure peace.”

PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen said that it was ironic that in the presence of the security forces Taliban managed to enter Swat, and once again, target killings and fake encounters were being carried out.

“The people of Swat have already witnessed bloodshed. Children have seen their fathers’ dead bodies. The people of Swat were disgraced on check posts earlier in 2007, 2008, and 2009. The people of Swat were displaced, and their properties were destroyed and ruthlessly killed,” he said, adding that peace returned in 2009 and till 2022, durable peace prevailed.

“It is questionable that in a wink of an eye the situation turned into chaos where despite the presence of a large number of security forces, Taliban entered and started sabotaging peace,” he added.

While the sit-ins continued, private schools in several parts of Swat remained closed in an expression of protest.

The Private School Management Asso­cia­tion (PSMA) had announced that they would keep schools in the district closed on Tuesday and participate in a civil society protest at Nishat Chowk.

People across Swat took to the streets on Tuesday against the recent rise in militant attacks in the region. — Photo by Fazal Khaliq
People across Swat took to the streets on Tuesday against the recent rise in militant attacks in the region. — Photo by Fazal Khaliq

According to PSMA Executive Secretary Nisar Ahmed, around 1,200 schools remained closed in Swat on Tuesday.

It was also reported that students and teachers walked out of classes, calling for peace in the region.

“People are angry,” school principal Ahmad Shah told AFP on Monday, when 2,000 teachers and students walked out of classes in protest. “Students from all the private schools came out to protest,” he added.

Monday’s incident has brought back memories of the attack on Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on October 9, 2012, who survived a gun attack by the TTP gunmen nearly a decade ago.

Her father, Ziauddin, condemned Monday’s incident, calling it “tragic and alarming” on Twitter.

‘Criminal silence’

MNA Mohsin Dawar said that the TTP had announced a shadow government in Swat. “Media is ignoring the protests, how to deal with the TTP should be the main national debate. Yet there is criminal silence on this most serious issue,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he shared a video of today’s protests and said that the people of Swat had rejected militancy “loud and clear”.

Minister for Climate Change and PPP leader Sherry Rehman strongly condemned Monday’s attack. “Such incidents will not be tolerated under any circumstances. We stand with the students protesting against this attack. The criminals involved in this unfortunate incident should be brought to justice as soon as possible.”

She vowed that no one would be allowed to challenge the state’s writ again in Swat. “The provincial government is requested to make arrangements to prevent such incidents,” Rehman added.

Additional input from AFP

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (72)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Amir
Oct 11, 2022 02:49pm
Institution tasked to avert external threats are busy maintaining a corrupt government. No time for such petty matters
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 11, 2022 02:51pm
It is time for IK to take some responsibility not only blaming others for foul play! why is he quiet now?
Reply Recommend 0
Azeem
Oct 11, 2022 02:55pm
Law & Order is a provincial issue, not a federal issue. The protesters should be marching to, or petitioning to, the Chief Minister of KP.
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Oct 11, 2022 02:57pm
We have the most incompetent chief minister in our history.
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Oct 11, 2022 02:58pm
Best to march Peshawar so CM Knows whats going on in his administration and march to Banigala where KP boss is busy in other affairs rathher than servng people of KP.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Oct 11, 2022 03:02pm
Meanwhile Niazi is busy with planning dharnas using tax payers money.
Reply Recommend 0
Nomad
Oct 11, 2022 03:04pm
Is not CM of kpk from swat district? They should protest to him as law and order is his responsibility
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Oct 11, 2022 03:05pm
They should march to Peshawar, not Islamabad. First, law & order is a provincial subject & it is provincial government that is responsible. Second, the negotiations with Taliban were held by Corp Commander Peshawar. Third, PTI's stance regarding TTP was that these were disgruntled & estranged 'bothers' of ours. Now PTI leadership should seek these brothers of theirs out & plead its case with them. Seriously though, Pakistan must wage a swift campaign to nip this evil before it spreads.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Oct 11, 2022 03:07pm
It is high time to investigate India's involvement is such cowardly attack on kids
Reply Recommend 0
Sarai Alamgir
Oct 11, 2022 03:12pm
Afghanistan showing its intensions.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 11, 2022 03:14pm
Even children are not safe in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Riza Khan
Oct 11, 2022 03:20pm
Why Islamabad? March to Peshawar or Banigala.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 11, 2022 03:24pm
@Azeem, it's federal agencies work but they're busy assisting imported crooks government and threatening Pakistanis
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Mogambo
Oct 11, 2022 03:28pm
Zarb e Asab effect is finished , and now business as usual
Reply Recommend 0
Green Peace
Oct 11, 2022 03:30pm
Islamabad only cares for Punjab
Reply Recommend 0
bilal
Oct 11, 2022 03:36pm
@Azeem, these are terrorist attack..something Army was dealing with. how can this be a provincial issue?
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 11, 2022 03:48pm
Ironic! People of Swat are crying for justice and accountability, fair play and help with their problems. While the daughter of Swat, Malala, instead, landed in Karachi today, thousand miles from Swat and has no comment or concerns about her native village or her ancestral people who prayed for her health. She got lucky that Pervaiz Musharraf chose to send her to the UK for medical treatment and fame and fortune followed her - but she forget her homeland, Simply ungrateful to the people.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaine
Oct 11, 2022 03:48pm
Zia brainchild are hatching out. What a tragedy that man has done to the country. More damage than nazis did to Germany
Reply Recommend 0
T
Oct 11, 2022 03:55pm
@Azeem, are you delusional or what? Maintaining internal and external security against militancy has always been the peroragative of federal govt and armed forces. What good are these security institutions if they can't eliminate militancy in the country, their primary responsibility?
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Oct 11, 2022 04:05pm
Kpk chief minister has the sole responsibility to maintain law &order position in the province.Federal Government to act &nip the evil while in the bud(recalling what happened in the near past).
Reply Recommend 0
M.Sethi
Oct 11, 2022 04:05pm
Why Islamabad, why not to your provincial capital city, Peshawar and before the CM KPK office ? Or still if your demand are not met then do come to Islamabad, but at Banigala,IK's house!
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Oct 11, 2022 04:06pm
False flag events by the PDM corrupts
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Oct 11, 2022 04:06pm
Where is our army?
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Oct 11, 2022 04:07pm
When interior minister and army chief is more focused on how to find artificial ways to stop IK from contesting polls, then these things will happen. Rana is Interior minister of Pakistan not just Islamabad. Same goes for army chief. Do you job instead of meddling in politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Oct 11, 2022 04:08pm
People blaming IK. This is something army handles not the province government. Learn the difference.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 11, 2022 04:08pm
@bilal, this is all the result of having soft corners for these ruthless and sick minded people (TTP). IK and his government should be held responsible to bring them back to the table as they used to chant slogans!
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Oct 11, 2022 04:09pm
@Hassan, this is army chief and interior minister job not IK. The whole point oglf IK struggle is that institutions got to do their job instead of interfering where they do not belong.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Oct 11, 2022 04:29pm
IKN is playing politics with the blood of innocent people . His one goal , get to the PM seat at ANY cost .People please wake up and get his packing to King Charles
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Oct 11, 2022 04:31pm
The common people of Swat should resist these religious fanatics with their whole might. The people of Swat should not be deceived by the fake religious statements. We in Karachi will be with you.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Oct 11, 2022 04:32pm
Swatis should do it by themselves. Throw these religious crooks out. Don't depend on government - provincial or federal.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 11, 2022 04:37pm
Better march to Rawalpindi
Reply Recommend 0
The Philanthropist
Oct 11, 2022 04:37pm
One can easily spot multi-tasking drivers by observing drifting and crossing lanes cars on roads likewise we can spot multi-tasking of our brave neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 11, 2022 04:39pm
Why not go to BaniGala for the protest because after the 18th amendments, Police is provincial matter.
Reply Recommend 0
Kay la
Oct 11, 2022 04:51pm
Please ensure that march is accompanied by KP CMs helicopter. Nahi toh maaja nahi aaayega.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 11, 2022 04:58pm
Wasn't Swat people the ones who terrorized Malala and numerous Pak Army soldiers?
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Oct 11, 2022 05:13pm
Islamad has to suffer cuz of incompetent Niazi regime in KP. Power-hungry imran demands to rule the country when he cannot even properly manage malakand division. Disgusting
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Oct 11, 2022 05:14pm
@Amir , they were busy protecting corrupt niazi govt. Niw they have realised their grave error and stepped back. That is why imran's anguished wailing can be heard even at Mars
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Oct 11, 2022 05:18pm
@Ali, plz familiarize yourself with basic understanding of constitution before commenting. Law and order is a provincial matter. Imran and thus buzdar-like CM in KP are responsible. But they would never attend to their basic function. they have engaged in verbal attacks on others so long that now that is all Niazi and equally incompetent sidekicks can do
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Oct 11, 2022 05:19pm
Niazi has no shame. He cannot even be bothered to condemn thus killing and ask his own govt for action. Why is he silent about this???
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Oct 11, 2022 05:27pm
The numbers protesting in pictures can be counted on fingers. Certainly a false flag event
Reply Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Oct 11, 2022 05:28pm
These people are absolutely right, where is the KPK Police? Where is PTI? where is the military? I would suggest these people arm and defend themselves, and police etc should get out of their way if they cannot protect them. Time to remove unwanted foreigners from our soil, they give our enemies comfort and protection.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Oct 11, 2022 05:29pm
Pretty poor reporting when the article does not mention the cause of the attach, simply stating 'militancy' in previous articles doesn't explain anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 11, 2022 05:37pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 11, 2022 05:38pm
The attack on Monday, which left the van driver dead and two students injured, was the latest in a series of incidents of violence that have gripped the valley in recent days, prompting citizens to take to the streets against the rising tide of insurgency. Under IK, swat was seeing record tourists and foreign earnings, these terrorists are part of the plan to stop all that.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 11, 2022 05:39pm
@Hassan, It is time for IK to take some responsibility not only blaming others for foul play! why is he quiet now? Incase no one told you in India, IK was ousted 4 months ago, now crooked PDM ruling.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 11, 2022 05:41pm
@Musings, musings, Islamad has to suffer cuz of incompetent Niazi regime in KP. Power-hungry imran demands to rule the country when he cannot even properly manage malakand division. Disgusting IK long time not PM, security and dealing with terrorists is federal and armys job, both incompetent and PDM corrupt as well
Reply Recommend 0
ahsan
Oct 11, 2022 05:53pm
@Azeem, does KP make deals with TTP, or it is our intelligence and federation that does that
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Oct 11, 2022 08:02pm
People are taking charge of their lands and lives. The jihadi experimentation in swat and waziristan and balochistan must end
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Oct 11, 2022 08:03pm
@Azeem, army needs to get out of these places
Reply Recommend 0
Fair Trial
Oct 11, 2022 08:15pm
@Ghajnavi, How long are you going to live in this fantasy world? Wake up and work on internal issues plaguing your country.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Oct 11, 2022 08:28pm
Will the federal government accept their demands within 24 hours?
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Oct 11, 2022 08:30pm
Blame India and particular modi
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Oct 11, 2022 08:32pm
In the meantime, that famous girl from Swat, who got famous for exactly this type of incident, is fortunate enough to live in comforts and luxury in the UK, traveling around the world, meeting heads of states, kings, queens, officials and dinning in the finest. Right now, she is sipping chai in Karachi and watching her native Swati people suffer. Has she done much for them, I wonder or does she even care to visit them at this hour to show her solidarity? I seriously doubt it.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib Rehman
Oct 11, 2022 08:46pm
March towards peshawar why capital? Non sense
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Oct 11, 2022 08:48pm
Sheikh Rasheed has already said that the people will start descending from mountains soon
Reply Recommend 0
Tahmad
Oct 11, 2022 08:57pm
This going to be a big rallies towards Islamabad if no actions taken by Government and Army. It’s a wake-up call by residence of Swat and surrounding residence in KPK province. I suggest, Pakistan needs a total Army Rule in next 5 to 10 years as civil authorities failed to saved the country.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 11, 2022 08:58pm
Protests outside GHQ
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Oct 11, 2022 08:58pm
Imported government has failed to keep law and order in tribal regions
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 11, 2022 09:01pm
Meanwhile the defense secretary said not my problem....Wah what a incompetent govt. I am surprised they havent sold Pakistan to the highest bidder yet
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Oct 11, 2022 09:05pm
This time IK needs to condemn TTP with strongest words, no excuse. I am PTI sympathizer but will leave it forever only on this point.
Reply Recommend 0
Kkhan
Oct 11, 2022 09:10pm
ironically the afghan government deputy foriegn minister also said the same things a few days ago.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Oct 11, 2022 09:10pm
This is not a law and order situation but security policy of our defense forces. Army will have to respond if they care the citizens only even a tiny bit. We can't afford hundreds of thousands people killed again for the stupidest policy of our defense quarters.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Oct 11, 2022 09:12pm
What is Pakistan’s army doing to counter this increase in terrorist activity?
Reply Recommend 0
Aron
Oct 11, 2022 09:17pm
@Musings, musings, wow, get real mate, your country has fallen apart in past 6 months. Stop fooling international community. And take them back from London!
Reply Recommend 0
VK S
Oct 11, 2022 09:18pm
What a grave, gruesome, grisly, grim, gigantic, ghastly and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Oct 11, 2022 09:23pm
Where is the KP CM? He's probably busy arranging the province resources for IK' s long march.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 11, 2022 09:26pm
@A Shah, Are children safe in your country?
Reply Recommend 0
SH
Oct 11, 2022 09:37pm
Neutrals are too busy in political engineering and not concerned about general public security.
Reply Recommend 0
WASEEM MALIK
Oct 11, 2022 09:39pm
Well done Swat.
Reply Recommend 0
Aslam Khan - USA
Oct 11, 2022 09:56pm
People speaking up; enough is enough. Security forces/PDM Govt need to do their job or leave space for others.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Rafiq Khan
Oct 11, 2022 09:58pm
We all know who doesn't want Pakistanis to be educated.
Reply Recommend 0
Hazardous Wizards
Oct 11, 2022 09:59pm
Great to see so many coming out against terrorism. Hope they all continue to do whatever they can against terrorism in all its form and formulations.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shifting sands
11 Oct, 2022

Shifting sands

TWO recent statements from the army chief have given us some insight into what might be going on in the mind of the...
Terror in GB
11 Oct, 2022

Terror in GB

THE chilling recent episode in Chilas, where militants were able to practically hold hostage a sitting...
What next for Nawaz?
Updated 11 Oct, 2022

What next for Nawaz?

FORMER PM Nawaz Sharif wants to return home to lead his party in the next elections. The only obstacles stopping him...
Bucking the trend
Updated 09 Oct, 2022

Bucking the trend

IS the Dar factor at play? Or are we missing something that only he can see? The Pakistani currency has appreciated...
Post-flood disaster
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Post-flood disaster

The deluge was catastrophic, but what may follow could be even worse unless the international community acts fast.
Russian oil option
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Russian oil option

States that are not major energy producers, like Pakistan, need to craft foolproof energy security policies.