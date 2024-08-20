E-Paper | August 20, 2024

Search resumes in Sicily yacht sinking with Morgan Stanley boss among missing

AFP Published August 20, 2024 Updated August 20, 2024 03:26pm
Rescue personnel operate on boats August 20 near where a luxury yacht sank off the coast of Porticello, near the Sicilian city of Palermo. — Reuters
Rescue personnel operate on boats August 20 near where a luxury yacht sank off the coast of Porticello, near the Sicilian city of Palermo. — Reuters

Specialist divers on Tuesday launched a fresh search for six people, including UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch and the chairman of Morgan Stanley International, missing since their yacht capsized off the Italian island of Sicily.

The British-flagged Bayesian, which had 22 people onboard including 10 crew, was anchored some 700 metres from the port before dawn on Monday when it was struck by a waterspout, a sort of mini tornado.

Fifteen people aboard, including a mother with a one-year-old baby, were plucked to safety. One man has been found dead and six people remain missing.

On Tuesday, three divers strapped on oxygen bottles and began their descent to the wreck, some 50m below the sea surface.

Most of those aboard the yacht were British and the passengers were guests of Lynch, celebrating his recent acquittal in a massive US fraud case, according to Italian media.

Lynch’s wife Angela Bacares was among the 15 people rescued, but the businessman and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah were missing, according to Salvo Cocina, head of the Civil Protection Agency in Sicily.

The chairman of Morgan Stanley International, Jonathan Bloomer, who testified for Lynch, was also missing alongside his wife, Judy, the UK insurer Hiscox said on Tuesday. Bloomer is also the chair of Hiscox, which issued a statement saying it was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the incident.

Christopher Morvillo of law firm Clifford Chance, who represented Lynch, had also been on the boat along with his wife, media reports said.

Lynch, 59, is a celebrated technology sector entrepreneur and investor, sometimes referred to as the UK’s answer to Bill Gates.

Lynch was acquitted on all charges in a San Francisco court in early June after he was accused of an $11 billion fraud linked to the sale of his software firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard.

‘Access limited’

Divers trained to work in tight spaces were flown in from Rome and Sardinia late on Monday, but a first, nighttime search of the wreck failed. “Access was limited only to the bridge, with difficulty due to the presence of furniture obstructing passage,” the fire service said on X.

The 56m-long luxury vessel was moored off Porticello, east of Palermo, when violent winds and rains suddenly swept up the coast.

“It was terrible. The boat was hit by really strong wind and shortly after it went down,” survivor Charlotte Golunski told Ansa news agency.

Golunski, board director at Luminance, a company founded by Lynch, lost hold of her one-year-old daughter in the waves “for two seconds”, before managing to grab her “while the sea raged”.

“Lots of people were screaming” in the dark, said Golunski, who managed to get on a life raft.

A waterspout is a column that descends from a cloud to form a rotating mixture of wind and water over a body of water, often during severe thunderstorms.

Mast ‘snapped’

Just a few hours later, the seas were calm as divers recovered a body, reported to be the yacht’s chef. They also spotted a body inside the sunken vessel, a source close to the recovery operation said.

The Bayesian was a superyacht built by the Italian shipbuilding firm Perini Navi in 2008 which boasted a 75m mast, the tallest aluminium sailing mast in the world, according to the Charter World website.

A photograph posted on social media on Monday by the Baia Santa Nicolicchia bar in Porticello showed the yacht all lit up, its towering mast shining in the darkness, just a few hours before the storm hit.

Karsten Borner, the captain of another yacht anchored nearby at the time of the storm, said there was a “very strong hurricane gust” and he had to battle to keep his vessel steady. He saw the Bayesian’s mast “bend and then snap”, according to Italy’s Corriere della Sera daily.

Italian authorities have opened a probe into the incident.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Digital doublespeak
20 Aug, 2024

Digital doublespeak

The people deserve more than clueless representatives gaslighting them for suffering poor internet connectivity.
Monsoon havoc
20 Aug, 2024

Monsoon havoc

SEVERAL parts of the country are currently in the grip of monsoon-related havoc, as heavy rainfall and swollen ...
Polio continues
20 Aug, 2024

Polio continues

IT is impossible for anyone to imagine the excruciating ordeal of polio survivors. A study on the traumatic...
Reluctant austerity
Updated 19 Aug, 2024

Reluctant austerity

It must take back all unnecessary perks and privileges given to certain categories of public servants, such as free fuel, electricity and air tickets.
Investor confidence
19 Aug, 2024

Investor confidence

NO matter how much power is arrayed behind the state’s efforts to bring more investment into the country, the fact...
Playing in Bangladesh
19 Aug, 2024

Playing in Bangladesh

CAPTAIN Shan Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie have made it clear: Pakistan need to make the most of a ...