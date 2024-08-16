Demolition drive victims in Karachi to get Rs10bn to rebuild homes

• Cabinet gives its assent to Rs1.45m per home

• Approves formation of Sindh power regulatory authority

• Rs200m sanctioned for rectification of Jamila Pumping Station

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet has approved Rs10.065 billion as grant-in-aid for the construction of 80-square-yard houses for 6,932 people whose homes along the Gujjar, Orangi and Mahmoodabad nullahs were demolished.

The provincial government had earlier allotted a 258 acres in Taiser Town Scheme 45, Malir Development Authority, for the development of a housing scheme for the affectees of the three major storm water drains of the city.

On Thursday, the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and attended among others by provincial ministers, also directed the local government department to forward the revised PC-1 of Rs4,621.494 million for internal development of the area, including essential infrastructure, roads, water supply, sewerage, storm-water drainage, power supply, and mosque, to the planning and development department for consideration and approval from the competent forum.

The cabinet was informed that the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) had evaluated the per-house cost at Rs1,450,000.

In addition to this, the PEC also advised providing funds for construction to the affectees as per the schedule: Rs500,000 on commencement of work; Rs500,000 on completion of masonry work up to the roof level; Rs450,000 on completion of the grey structure for finishing work.

The cabinet accorded principal approval of the tentative amount for the remaining affectees for Rs1,450,000 per house of 80-sq yard. However, the final list will be provided by the focal person through a verification process as directed by the Supreme Court.

The commissioner was directed to disburse the amount as per the schedule advised by PEC.

The cabinet was told that Jamila Sewerage Pumping Station was constructed in 1880, catering limited population at that time. However, now the pumping station takes a heavy load of sewerage coming from the old city area and two-thirds of Lyari Town taking up a load of up to 20 million gallons per day (MGD).

It was informed that the infrastructure uplift for pumping out 35 MGD was required for the smooth functioning of the pumping station. The entire infrastructure including Civil and Mechanical Works along with the Electrical equipment are to be constructed afresh to provide long-term relief to the residents of Old City Area and Lyari Town.

The cabinet after discussion approved Rs200m for emergency rectification works of Jamila Pumping Station.

Hub Canal

The cabinet was told that the Karachi water board is going to undertake rehabilitation of the existing Hub Canal and construction of a new canal of 100 MGD parallel to the existing one for Rs9.80 billion and Rs2.92bn, respectively, through a government-to-government arrangement (KWSB and a federal government construction company).

The CM said that the project was very important to provide water to the city and required immediate implementation without any bottlenecks and hindrances.

The cabinet was told that the fastest mode of execution could be undertaken by obtaining a “grant-in-aid” from the provincial government.

The chief minister said that he would provide a grant-in-aid of Rs12.72bn to the KWSC if the project was completed within a year, that is, by Sept 2025.

Electric authority

The cabinet under the Sindh Regulation of Electric Power Services Act, (SREPS) 2023 approved to establish an authority known as “The Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority (SEPRA),” which shall be a body corporate with perpetual succession and a common seal.

The authority shall comprise a chairman and three members, including a Technical & Development Member, a Member of Legal and Corporate and a Member of Finance and Policy.

The CM also approved Rs197.916m for the SEPRA for 2024-25 and directed Energy Minister Nasir Shah to appoint the chairman and the members as per law.

Land for railway line

The cabinet was informed that Pakistan Railways had asked for an allotment of 1381.34 acres of land in Mirpurkhas Division to lay a 105-km railway line from Islamkot - Thar Coal Field – to Chhor and 30 acres in Karachi Division: 9-km from Bin Qasim to Port Qasim.

The land includes 720 acres in Umerkot and 661.34 acres in Tharparkar and 30 acres in Ibrahim Hyderi.

The railway line to be laid from Thar Coal Field to Chhor and Bin Qasim to Port Qasim would be used to transport coal from Thar Coal Field to the upcountry and to the power projects.

The CM directed the energy minister to coordinate with Pakistan Railways so that work on the project could be started at the earliest.

Solar Parks

The cabinet was told that the energy department was executing the “Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP)” with the financial and technical support of the World Bank. Under the project, three solar power parks having a capacity of 320 MW are being established in three districts.

The cabinet approved the allotment of 1,462 acres of land, including 250 acres for a 50 MW solar park at Manjhand, Jamshoro, 612 acres for a 120 MW solar park in Deh Halkani / Murad Band, district West Karachi and 600 acres for a 150 MW solar park in Deh Mitha Ghar, district Malir.

The energy department requested the cabinet for exemption of the duty. However, the CM refused to exempt it, saying that every department and person must pay taxes.

Besides, the cabinet also allotted 40 acres at Tapa Landhi, district Korangi for the establishment of Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD).

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2024