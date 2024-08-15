Police, PTI leaders clash in Lahore during Independence Day rallies

LAHORE: Police chase, clashes, arrests and release of PTI workers marked the party’s Independence Day rallies, with PTI Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar emerging on the scene after months.

Mr Azhar, who has been mostly in hiding since last year’s May 9 violent protests, briefly emerged in the city before eluding capture by Lahore police.

PTI Punjab parliamentarians, led by Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar staged a rally, with the participants marching from the assembly gate to The Mall and up to GPO Chowk and chanting slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad” and demanding the release of PTI founder Imran Khan and other detained leaders.

Despite police efforts to block the rally, participants managed to reach The Mall. As some workers distributed the national and party flags, the police pounced on the workers, arresting more than a dozen of them and tearing the clothes of two workers.

Hammad Azhar resurfaces after months, evades police capture

Mr Bhachar tried to stop police vehicles, but the police sped away with the arrested workers. Later, the opposition leader, along with several PTI MPAs, including Sardar Rashid Tufail, Awais Virk, Ali Imtiaz Warraich, and others, staged a sit-in on The Mall, chanting, Zulm kay zabtay hum nahin maantay (We do not accept the oppression).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Bhachar issued a stern warning to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, criticising the heavy police presence and the aggressive treatment of parliamentarians. “We are celebrating Independence Day, yet we are treated like terrorists,” he remarked, adding that PTI leaders and workers remain steadfast in their support for Imran Khan.

Mr Bhachar later told Dawn that all the workers arrested on Independence Day and a day earlier had been released.

Hammad Azhar

Hammad Azhar led a PTI motorcycle rally in Lahore despite being wanted by the police in connection with over 50 FIRs.

The rally, which began at Barkat Market and passed through Firdous Market, M.M. Alam Road, Jail Road, and Ferozepur Road, was dispersed by the police at Kalma Chowk, where around 50 PTI workers were arrested.

Mr Azhar, who was on a bike driven by PTI Punjab Information Secretary Shaukat Basra, narrowly escaped capture, protected by a strong contingent of supporters.

Mr Azhar was also seen chanting slogans alongside a police prison van. He criticised the government’s heavy-handed tactics and reiterated the party’s commitment to securing “real independence” under the leadership of Imran Khan. He accused the current government of imposing unjust taxes and crippling the economy.

Speaking to Dawn, Mr Basra said the police had almost created a curfew-like situation on Lahore’s roads, but PTI leaders and workers were determined to hold the Independence Day rally as announced by Mr Khan. He said the party would also hold a mass public gathering soon. “This TikTok government will collapse when people come out on roads,” he said.

Dozen arrested

Harappa police arrested 11 political workers and booked 70 others on the eve of Independence Day for bringing out a rally for the immediate release of party founder Imran Khan. The rally was led by Muhammad Yaar Damra, a PTI ticket holder from the PP-201 constituency.

Police claimed that more than three dozen political workers and tehsil office-bearers blocked Lakhain Mor and chanted slogans against government and state institutions.

Meanwhile, sources told Dawn that Magistrate Arif Niazi had released all seven PTI workers who were arrested and booked by Farid Town Police on Tuesday night for organising rallies in Sahiwal and Chichawatni cities.

Resignation

Meanwhile, PTI MPA and parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, submitted his resignation from his leadership position, stating that his bail applications had been rejected in different cases and he would not be able to lead from the front.

In a letter written to PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub, Mr Abbas said he was honoured to be offered the parliamentary party leadership, but he was now unable to do justice with the position. “Until my legal matters are resolved, I cannot do justice with this office,” he said.

Mr Abbas requested Mr Ayub to accept his resignation from the office of parliamentary leader and added that he would continue serving as an MPA and party worker.

Shafiq Butt in Sahiwal also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2024