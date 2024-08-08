PTI’s Aliya Hamza freed after LHC blocks further arrests

LAHORE: Former PTI lawmaker Aliya Hamza was released from Gujranwala district jail on Wednesday after the Lahore High Court (LHC) restrained authorities from arresting her in any new cases until Aug 29.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the LHC presided over the hearing of a petition filed by Hamza Jamil Malik, Aliya Hamza’s husband, challenging the government’s failure to disclose the number and details of cases registered against her.

The Punjab government’s lawyer informed the court that there were two police cases against the former MNA.

Meanwhile, an assistant attorney general requested additional time to present a report on behalf of the federal government. Justice Najafi granted this request and adjourned the hearing to Aug 29, restraining federal and provincial authorities from arresting Aliya Hamza in any new cases until the next hearing date.

Farhat Abbas, Imtiaz Mahmood not arrested despite rejection of bail in May 9 case

Mr Hamza’s counsel argued that despite bail being granted in all registered cases, Aliya Hamza was repeatedly re-arrested on new charges. He pointed out that the number of cases against her was unknown.

The judge had previously barred the government from transferring Ms Hamza from Gujranwala jail. Upon her release, PTI workers greeted her with rose petals outside the jail.

Aliya Hamza had been imprisoned since the May 9 violent protests last year, which targeted army facilities, including the Lahore corps commander’s residence. However, she has been granted bail in all cases related to these incidents.

Meanwhile, the police on Wednesday made no attempt to arrest PTI MPAs Hafiz Farhat Abbas and Imtiaz Mahmood Sheikh despite an anti-terrorism court (ATC) dismissing their pre-arrest bail in a May 9 case.

Judge Khalid Arshad noted that the suspects were named in the FIR and supplementary statements of other suspects. The court dismissed their bail petitions related to the burning of police vehicles during the May 9 riots near Lahore’s Rahat Bakery Chowk in the cantonment area.

The MPAs left the court without hindrance, as police did not attempt to arrest them. Mr Abbas told the media he would appeal the bail’s rejection at the Lahore High Court.

Later, the court also dismissed their pre-arrest bail petitions in two other cases of May 9 violence due to their non-appearance.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2024