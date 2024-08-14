National leaders pledge economic stability as Pakistan turns 77

Pakistan’s leaders, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, pledged to bring economic stability to Pakistan as the country celebrates 77 years of independence today (Wednesday).

Speaking at a flag-hoisting ceremony in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz vowed to work hard to reduce inflation and electricity prices as well as revamp Pakistan’s economy, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Stressing the need for self-introspection to correct mistakes of the past, he called for a “fresh journey with new zeal […] to steer the country out of existing crises”.

The premier highlighted that “hard work, honesty and passion” were needed to set the country on the path of development and prosperity.

Terming a decrease in inflation and electricity bills as vital to provide solace to domestic power consumers, PM Shehbaz said the nation would soon hear good news regarding power bills in the next few days and that a five-year economic programme will soon be launched.

Echoing the army chief’s remarks last night assailing “digital terrorism”, the prime minister said the “foes of Pakistan have continuously been targeting the minds of young people through digital terrorism to mislead them”.

He called on the youth to “avoid becoming prey to the forces of chaos, anarchy and deception”.

PM Shehbaz also paid tribute to people from all walks of life, including labourers, daily wagers, engineers, doctors, journalists and students, for their contributions to Pakistan. He further hailed security forces personnel and law enforcement agencies for rendering supreme sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

“May we embrace unity, faith and discipline in our strive for peace, justice and welfare for all citizens as we work together to build a stronger nation,” the premier said on X.

“Our unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity on Independence Day 2024: reforms and continuous struggle, we will beautify tomorrow’s Pakistan,” he had said in a late-night message on Tuesday.

In his message, President Zardari said the day marked the “culmination of historic political struggle of Muslims of India for their right to self-determination”.

“We need to set aside our differences and work committedly for unity, integrity, and economic stability,” he was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.

The president called for upholding the rule of law and strengthening democratic institutions. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the people of India-occupied Kashmir (IoK) and Palestine.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also highlighted the theme of ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ (resolve for stability) this year.

Nation marks Independence Day

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz hoisted the national flag at the ceremony held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, where Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani and other notable guests were also in attendance.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute at the capital and a 21-gun salute at the provincial headquarters, Radio Pakistan said.

Special prayers were also offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

A Change of Guards ceremony was held at Mazar-i-Quaid in Karachi in the morning, where a contingent of cadets of the Pakistan Naval Academy assumed the charge.

“Celebrating the spirit of 77 years of Independence by honouring our nation’s resilience, diversity and unity on this Independence Day,” the government said in a post on its official X account.

“Let’s continue to work together towards a prosperous and peaceful future for all,” it added, along with the hashtag “Azm-i-Istehkam” (resolve for stability).

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended a flag-hoisting ceremony in Lahore, saying in a post on X that there was “no bigger honour than of raising Pakistan’s flag”.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori visited the Mazar-i-Quaid to commemorate the Independence Day.

Speaking there, CM Murad hailed the people of Pakistan as “very resilient” and criticised those spreading negativity for “their own interests”.

Murad’s counterpart in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, also participated in a similar event held at the Peshawar Secretariat.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers, the KP police chief, the Peshawar chief secretary and other government officials.

Echoing other leaders’ messages, Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti highlighted the “strength that lies in our unity and resilience”.

“Let’s honour the sacrifices that brought us this freedom and work for a more just and prosperous nation,” he said on X.

In a separate message on the occasion, PM Shehbaz paid homage to the “sacrifices of our forefathers and countless unsung heroes of the Pakistan Movement”, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

He highlighted that the leaders “fought tirelessly for an independent country for millions in South Asia, where they could live according to their beliefs and values”.

Remembering the people of IoK, the premier reiterated Pakistan’s pledge to continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris until they achieve their universal right to self-determination.

PM Shehbaz also vowed that Pakistan’s support for “oppressed Palestinians shall also continue for their legitimate rights”.

Deputy PM stresses ‘progressive, modern state’

Deputy PM Dar said this year’s celebrations were centred around the theme ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’.

“It is a reflection of our national commitment to grow and prosper as a progressive and modern state,” he said in a statement.

“Pakistanis have proven themselves as a strong and resilient nation. We stand firm against the forces of terror, extremism and division. We must unite and work together with a singular focus for a peaceful, tolerant and progressive society,” the deputy PM said.

Dar extended his greeting to overseas Pakistanis who he said “have always stood for Pakistan’s progress and development”. “Wherever they are, their hearts beat for Pakistan.”

Speaking about IoK and Palestine, the foreign minister emphasised not to forget the people there who “remain under colonial occupation”.

“Their sufferings remind us how blessed are we to enjoy the gift of freedom.”

Reiterating support for the people of IoK, Dar said Pakistan would “continue to be a voice for the defenceless people facing oppression and foreign occupation”. “Our foreign policy will always be guided by the values and principles espoused by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

Meanwhile, the armed forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and the services chiefs extended their heartfelt felicitations as well.

“On this auspicious day, the armed forces of Pakistan pay tribute to the visionary founding fathers and valiant veterans, who rendered supreme sacrifices in their unwavering pursuit of freedom and self-determination,” Radio Pakistan quoted a statement as saying.

“Their unrelenting spirit and sacrifices continue to inspire generations,” it added.

The armed forces reaffirmed their “unwavering commitment to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and values, upholding the trust reposed in them by the nation”.

“As we celebrate this Independence Day, we reiterate our resolve to preserve our hard-won freedom with honour, dignity and an unshakeable commitment to our cherished ideals,” the forces vowed.

