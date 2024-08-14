Over 8,000 police personnel deployed in twin cities on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have put in place a comprehensive security and traffic plan to ensure the safety and convenience of citizens on Independence Day.

On the other hand, security level has been raised to ‘high alert’ in the garrison city of Rawalpindi with the deployment of 5,300 police personnel.

Islamabad police, meanwhile, said a security arrangement involving over 3,000 police officers had been finalised to maintain law and order. Besides, over 500 personnel of the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) were also deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic and take action against motorcyclists involved in traffic violations, including one-wheeling, racing and making noise by altering the two-wheelers.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza expressed the commitment of the police to ensuring the highest standards of safety and order during the important national event.

No flags or banners other than that of Pakistan and Kashmir allowed in Murree, say police

Senior officers will be actively present in the field, overseeing law enforcement and traffic management operations, he added. In order to prevent any disturbances to the celebrations, special checkpoints will be established, and heightened security will be maintained at key areas.

As part of the proactive security measures, specialised units including the CTD, Dolphin Force will be conducting mobile patrols to ensure the safety of citizens and visitors. Additionally, special teams have been deployed to patrol parks and public spaces to create a secure environment for families.

DIG Raza said stringent actions will be taken against those attempting to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the city.

“We will not tolerate any violations of the law and order at any point. Swift and effective measures will be taken against lawbreakers,” he added.

Citizens were also requested to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police stations, emergency helpline or via ICT-15 app.

Meanwhile, the ITP formulated a traffic plan for the Independence Day. According to the plan, 585 police officers, including one SP, four DSPs and 28 inspectors, will be on duty.

The police also decided to take stern action against motorcyclists involved in one-wheeling and other traffic violations.

Directions were also issued to all zonal in-charges to strictly enforce traffic laws against motorcyclists and take legal action against mechanics involved in motorcycle alterations. The special squads will conduct operations against violators of traffic laws on key roads by setting up over 55 checkpoints.

The ITP also appealed to parents to prevent their children from using motorcycles for one-wheeling otherwise legal action will be taken and their motorcycles or vehicles will be impounded at the police stations to prevent accidents. Additionally, capital police’s Radio FM 92.4 will keep citizens informed about the traffic situation moment by moment.

Rawalpindi

Security level will be on ‘high alert’ with deployment of 5,300 police personnel in the garrison city while 950 personnel will perform security and traffic duty in Murree.

Only vehicles with families will be allowed to enter the resort town. Youngsters travelling on motorcycles without families will not be allowed entry into Murree. No flags or banners other than the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir are allowed in Murree, said the police.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Benish Fatima in a message urged tourists to follow traffic rules that have been made to facilitate them.

As part of the security, 14 police check points have been established in and around Murree with the deployment of more than 750 police personnel to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The CTO will be supervising the traffic arrangements in Murree, said a spokesman.

In Rawalpindi, 57 police pickets have been set up across the city with special police squads to check one-wheeling. Specialised police personnel have been deployed in public parks while mobile patrols from police stations, elite commandos and special squads of Dolphin Force will be patrolling in the city.

More than 750 officers are on security duty in Murree while 233 officers and officials of the traffic police have been deployed there on traffic duty.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani also said citizens visiting Murree should keep their CNICs and travel documents with them.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2024