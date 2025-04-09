E-Paper | April 09, 2025

Fire in northern China nursing home kills 20: state media

AFP Published April 9, 2025 Updated April 9, 2025 01:24pm

Twenty people have died in a fire at a nursing home in northern China’s Hebei province, Beijing’s state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 9pm (6pm PKT) on Tuesday at the nursing home in Longhua County, roughly 180 kilometres northeast of the capital Beijing.

Twenty people were confirmed dead by 3am (12am PKT) on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

“Other elderly people in the nursing home have been transferred to nearby hospitals for further observation and treatment,” the state news agency said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, it said.

An individual responsible for the nursing home has been detained by police, the county government said.

Deadly fires are relatively common in China due to lax building codes and an often slipshod approach to workplace safety.

In January, a fire at a vegetable market in Zhangjiakou city, northwest of Beijing, killed eight people and injured 15.

A month before that, nine people died in a fire at a construction site in eastern China’s Rongcheng city.

