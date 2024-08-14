E-Paper | August 14, 2024

Citizens throng Karachi’s streets to celebrate August 14

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 07:44am
A large number of people gather at Sindh Governor House on the eve of Independence Day, on Wednesday.—Shakil Adil / White Star
A large number of people gather at Sindh Governor House on the eve of Independence Day, on Wednesday.—Shakil Adil / White Star

KARACHI: A large number of Karachiites came out of their homes on Tuesday night to witness fireworks and attend musical functions across the city as the metropolis dived into celebrations on the eve of Independence Day.

Different government organisations, political parties and bodies organised functions at various places to mark the beginning of August 14.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori organised a “historic fireworks display” at Governor House at midnight between August 13 and 14.

Renowned singer Atif Aslam performed at the Independence Day programme, Mr Tessori said in a statement issued by his spokesman.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan also staged a show on main road near Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad to mark the celebrations.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Functional also staged almost a similar show near Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi in North Nazimabad.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf held an Independence Day rally from Karachi to Thatta, Kotri, and Hyderabad led by its Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The Jamaat-i-Islami held a ceremony at Water Pump Chowrangi.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2024

