With no headway in talks, Torkham stays shut

KHYBER: The Tor­kham border crossing bet­ween Pakistan and Afgha­nistan remained closed for a second day, as border sec­urity officials could not reach an agreement on Tu­­e­­­sday over the construct­ion of a controversial check post on the Afghan side.

Sources at Torkham said that Afghan auth­o­ri­ties did not attend the scheduled meeting on Tu­e­sday afternoon while an­other meeting later in the evening was postpo­ned till Wednesday (today).

It was, however, speculated that the border would remain closed on Wednesday as well, due to Independence Day celebrations.

Sources said that tho­ugh Pakistani authorities had asked customs and immigration officials to report to their respective duties in anticipation of a possible reopening of the border later on Tuesday, but no progress was made until late evening.

They said the Afghan delegation failed to show up for a flag meeting scheduled for 3pm, with Pakistani authorities seeking another meeting in the evening.

But that meeting, too, could not take place due to unspecified reasons, sources said.

Customs and immigration officials posted at Torkham confirmed to Dawn they were instructed to remain on duty on Tuesday, but the border could not be reopened and thus no clearance of goods could take place.

Both trade activities and pedestrian movement remained suspended on Tuesday, they said, adding that the two sides could not reach an agreement about the modalities of border reopening.

A number of Afghan families, some travelling from Islamabad and different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reached Landi Kotal during the day after some unconfirmed posts appeared on social media about the reopening of border. However, they were disappointed to learn that the border was not opened till evening and had to move to Peshawar.

The situation remained peaceful during the day with border forces on both sides remaining alert but no exchange of fire occurred throughout the day.

On the other hand, Bacha Maina residents, who had shifted to safer places after the Monday crossfire, also stayed back and did not return to their homes for fear of any reoccurrence of the cross-border firing.

Kabul claims civilian casualties

Also on Tuesday, Afghan authorities claimed that three civilians were killed in Monday’s clashes between the two sides. Although Kabul accused Pakistan of being responsible for the deaths, a Pakistani official told AFP that three Pakistani soldiers were wounded in the exchange.

“Despite repeated warnings and objections from the Pakistani side, Afghan officials did not halt the construction, leading to escalating tensions,” the officer said.

There was no official word on the Afghan claim of three civilian casualties.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2024