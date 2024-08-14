Naseem, Hamza star as Shaheens dominate Bangladesh ‘A’

ISLAMABAD: Fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Mir Hamza picked up three wickets each as Pakistan Shaheens dismissed visiting Bangladesh ‘A’ for 122 runs in their first innings on the opening day of their four-day match here at Islamabad Club Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

For Bangladesh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy provided the sole resistance with a gritty 65 runs from 116 balls, hitting nine fours.

Mahmudul had flayed Shaheens last month in Darwin, scoring half-centuries in both innings to help his team win by five runs. But with Naseem (3-24) and Hamza (3-33) on song, he was unable to find support from the other end.

With the game starting late due to a wet outfield, Shaheens’ leg-spinner Mohammad Ramiz Junior was also among the wickets with 2-41 as Bangladesh ‘A’ folded in 44.3 overs. Pakistan were 2-0 when bad light ended play.

After the visitors opted to bat first, Hamza drew first blood for Shaheens when he castled Zakir Hasan for a seven-ball duck. Apart from Mahmudul, Bangladesh batters found scoring hard with only Mominul Haque (11), Mushfiqur Rahim (14) and Rejaur Rehman Raja (10) being able to get into double figures.

Mahmudul and Mushfiqur were also involved in the most productive partnership for visitors which was a 38-run stand, which was broken by Mohammad Ali.

Umar Amin provided the important breakthrough for Shaheens as he dismissed the well-set Mahmudul.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan Shaheens trail by 120 runs

BANGLADESH ‘A’ 122 all out in 44.3 overs (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 65; Naseem Shah 3-24, Mir Hamza 3-33, Mohammad Rameez Jnr 2-41); PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 2-0 in two overs.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2024