E-Paper | August 14, 2024

Naseem, Hamza star as Shaheens dominate Bangladesh ‘A’

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 08:17am
BANGLADESH ‘A’ batter Nayeem Hasan is cleaned up by Pakistan Shaheens’ pacer Mir Hamza during their four-day match at the Islamabad Club on Tuesday.—courtesy PCB
BANGLADESH ‘A’ batter Nayeem Hasan is cleaned up by Pakistan Shaheens’ pacer Mir Hamza during their four-day match at the Islamabad Club on Tuesday.—courtesy PCB

ISLAMABAD: Fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Mir Hamza picked up three wickets each as Pakistan Shaheens dismissed visiting Bangladesh ‘A’ for 122 runs in their first innings on the opening day of their four-day match here at Islamabad Club Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

For Bangladesh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy provided the sole resistance with a gritty 65 runs from 116 balls, hitting nine fours.

Mahmudul had flayed Shaheens last month in Darwin, scoring half-centuries in both innings to help his team win by five runs. But with Naseem (3-24) and Hamza (3-33) on song, he was unable to find support from the other end.

With the game starting late due to a wet outfield, Shaheens’ leg-spinner Mohammad Ramiz Junior was also among the wickets with 2-41 as Bangladesh ‘A’ folded in 44.3 overs. Pakistan were 2-0 when bad light ended play.

After the visitors opted to bat first, Hamza drew first blood for Shaheens when he castled Zakir Hasan for a seven-ball duck. Apart from Mahmudul, Bangladesh batters found scoring hard with only Mominul Haque (11), Mushfiqur Rahim (14) and Rejaur Rehman Raja (10) being able to get into double figures.

Mahmudul and Mushfiqur were also involved in the most productive partnership for visitors which was a 38-run stand, which was broken by Mohammad Ali.

Umar Amin provided the important breakthrough for Shaheens as he dismissed the well-set Mahmudul.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan Shaheens trail by 120 runs

BANGLADESH ‘A’ 122 all out in 44.3 overs (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 65; Naseem Shah 3-24, Mir Hamza 3-33, Mohammad Rameez Jnr 2-41); PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 2-0 in two overs.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

National identity and national security

National identity and national security

Javed Jabbar
Post-1971, the country’s political landscape is dominated by political parties with a national, federal, unifying vision rather than by parties that espouse narrow versions of nationalism or religious sectarianism.

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding a dream
Updated 14 Aug, 2024

Rebuilding a dream

"True" independence — and not in the sense of a political slogan — can only be achieved when Pakistan’s children are assured of a better tomorrow.
A general’s arrest
14 Aug, 2024

A general’s arrest

A PAKISTAN Army general who had once seemed all-powerful has been arrested by his own institution for a list of...
No exceptions
14 Aug, 2024

No exceptions

CAREER civil services officer Rashid Mahmood Langrial, who recently became the ninth person to be appointed head of...
School massacre in Gaza
Updated 13 Aug, 2024

School massacre in Gaza

Can Tel Aviv’s assertions that it is ready to discuss a ceasefire really be taken seriously in the aftermath of such bloodbaths?
Bottomless pit
13 Aug, 2024

Bottomless pit

AT a time when the masses are struggling to put two decent meals on the table, the scale of fiscal malfeasance and...
Countering hate in UK
13 Aug, 2024

Countering hate in UK

THE anti-racism counter-protests witnessed across the UK last week brought a moment of relief to the country....