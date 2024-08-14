Capital’s road to be named after Arshad Nadeem

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to pay tribute to world record holder, javelin throw athlete Arshad Nadeem, a busy road in the capital is being named after him.

Sources in Capital Development Authority (CDA) told Dawn that as per the directives of the federal government, the main road in sector F-10, extending from the F-10 roundabout to Khayaban-i-Iqbal (also known as Margalla Road) is being named after Arshad Nadeem.

“The federal government has directed us to name the road after the top athlete who made entire country proud by winning gold in Paris Olympics,” said an officer of CDA. He said that the civic agency has identified the main road of F-10 Markaz for naming it after the top athlete.

In a rare show of unity, the National Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to honour the javelin throw athlete for winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics and recommended the highest civil award for him. Subsequently, President Asif Ali Zardari decided to confer a civil award on the champion athlete. Mr Nadeem has also received cash rewards by the provincial and federal governments.

The 27-year-old athlete made history last Thursday by winning Pakistan’s first gold in an individual game, with a record-setting throw of 92.97 meters.

Pakistan Post issues stamp

Pakistan Post is issuing a commemorative stamp on Independence Day to pay tribute to Arshad Nadeem, who made the country proud by clinching the gold medal for javelin throw in the 2024 Paris Olympics as well as setting an Olympic record for longest javelin throw in the process.

According to the ongoing announcement of Pakistan Post Headquarters, commemorative stamps be available on the counters of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Murree General Post Offices (GPOs) and Post Mall Gulberg, Lahore will remain open despite the public holiday on August 14.

All postmaster generals have been directed to open their respective philatelic bureaus and ensure the sale of commemorative stamps to the general public including philatelists.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2024