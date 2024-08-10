US to lift ban on ‘offensive’ weapons sales to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has decided to lift a ban on US sales of “offensive” weapons to Saudi Arabia, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, reversing a three-year-old policy to pressure Riyadh to wind down the Yemen war.

The administration briefed Congress this week on its decision to lift the ban, a congressional aide said. A source said sales could resume as early as next week.

“The Saudis have met their end of the deal, and we are prepared to meet ours, returning these cases regular order through appropriate congressional notification and consultation,” a senior Biden administration official said.

Since March 2022, when the Saudis and Houthis entered into a UN-led truce, there have not been any Saudi air strikes in Yemen and cross-border fire from Yemen into Saudi territory has largely stopped.

Biden had adopted a tougher stance on weapons sales to Saudi Arabia in 2021, citing the campaign against the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

Yemen’s war is seen as one of several proxy battles between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Published in Dawn, August 10th, 2024