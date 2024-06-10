Today's Paper | June 10, 2024

US, Saudi Arabia close to finalising security treaty, says WSJ

Reuters Published June 10, 2024 Updated June 10, 2024 12:22pm

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is close to finalising a treaty with Saudi Arabia that would commit the US to help defend the Gulf nation as part of a deal aimed at encouraging diplomatic ties between Riyadh and Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing US and Saudi officials.

The possible deal, widely telegraphed by US and other officials for weeks, is part of a wider package that would include a US-Saudi civil nuclear pact, steps toward the establishment of a Palestinian state and an end to the Israeli aggression in Gaza, where months of ceasefire efforts have failed to bring peace.

Approval of the treaty, which the WSJ said would be known as the Strategic Alliance Agreement, would require a two-thirds majority vote in the US Senate, a threshold that would be difficult to achieve unless the treaty were tied to Israeli-Saudi normalisation.

The draft treaty is modeled loosely on Washing­ton’s mutual security pact with Japan, the newspaper cited US and Saudi officials as saying.

In exchange for the US commitment to help defend Saudi Arabia if it were attacked, the draft treaty would grant Washing­ton access to Saudi territory and airspace to protect US interests and regional partners, the newspaper reported.

It is also intended to bind Riyadh closer to Washington by prohibiting China from building bases in the kingdom or pursuing security cooperation with Riyadh, the WSJ quoted officials as saying.

The White House, the US State Department and the Saudi embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2024

Approaching budget
Updated 10 Jun, 2024

Approaching budget

Many are sceptical of the premier and finmin of translating their words into well-defined actions in the budget. Will they prove their doubters wrong?
A fresh start?
10 Jun, 2024

A fresh start?

After a decade of acrimony and mistrust, it is natural to tread carefully. But the ball is in India’s court. Backchannel and Track II diplomacy can be revived.
Hidden cams
10 Jun, 2024

Hidden cams

THE Digital Rights Foundation has drawn attention to a disturbing trend that seems to only be ballooning instead of...
Enduring friendship
Updated 09 Jun, 2024

Enduring friendship

Pakistan will have to deliver on its promises to China of fool-proof security, and crack down on corruption.
Silencing dissent
Updated 09 Jun, 2024

Silencing dissent

Reports of an internet firewall, which reportedly aims to replicate the Great Firewall deployed by China to police internet traffic, are alarming.
Minors for sale
09 Jun, 2024

Minors for sale

THE curse of human trade has a doubly odious form — child trafficking. Pakistan, too, is haunted by this ugly...