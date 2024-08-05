Revered former England batter Graham Thorpe dies aged 55

Former England batsman and coach Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday.

Thorpe won 100 Test caps between 1993 and 2005, scored 16 centuries during a stellar England career and was regarded as one of the best batters of his generation.

In total, he scored 6,744 Test runs for England at an average of 44.66 and also appeared in 82 one-day internationals.

Alongside his international exploits, he enjoyed 17 years with his county side Surrey.

After retiring in 2005, he transitioned into coaching, working with the England international teams in various roles between 2010 and 2022.

“There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham’s death,” the ECB said in a statement.

“More than one of England’s finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world.

“His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike.

“Later, as a coach, he guided the best England men’s talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game.”

After leaving his role with England following defeat to Australia in the 2021-2022 Ashes series, Thorpe was appointed head coach of Afghanistan.

However, he did not take up the role after the Professional Cricketers’ Association revealed in May 2022 that Thorpe had fallen seriously ill with an unclear diagnosis.

Tributes from stars past and present have poured in for a player who was often a shining light during a difficult time for the England Test side during the 1990s.

Thorpe scored 114 on his debut against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993 and would go on to become a mainstay of the middle-order making a highest Test score of 200 not out against New Zealand in 2002.

“RIP Thorpey. Thanks for all the advice throughout my career, you were a great player and a brilliant team-mate,” former England captain Michael Vaughan posted on X.

“You have gone far too young but you leave as an England cricket legend.”

Current England skipper Ben Stokes posted a photo of him wearing a jersey emblazoned with “Thorpe 564”, the latter’s Test cap number, with a series of heart emojis.

Thorpe spent the entirety of his playing career at Surrey and chair Oli Slipper said the country had lost one of its “great sons”.

“Graham is one of the great sons of Surrey and there is an overwhelming sadness that he will not walk through the gates of the Oval again,” Slipper said in a Surrey statement.

“He is a legend of Surrey and brought great pride to the Club wearing both the Three Feathers and the Three Lions.

“He made outstanding contributions to the Club as a cricketer, and as a man, and he will be so sorely missed.”