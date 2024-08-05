E-Paper | August 06, 2024

Revered former England batter Graham Thorpe dies aged 55

AFP Published August 5, 2024 Updated August 5, 2024 11:16pm
Graham Thorpe during nets practice in Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain, July 31, 2019. — Reuters/File
Graham Thorpe during nets practice in Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain, July 31, 2019. — Reuters/File

Former England batsman and coach Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday.

Thorpe won 100 Test caps between 1993 and 2005, scored 16 centuries during a stellar England career and was regarded as one of the best batters of his generation.

In total, he scored 6,744 Test runs for England at an average of 44.66 and also appeared in 82 one-day internationals.

Alongside his international exploits, he enjoyed 17 years with his county side Surrey.

After retiring in 2005, he transitioned into coaching, working with the England international teams in various roles between 2010 and 2022.

“There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham’s death,” the ECB said in a statement.

“More than one of England’s finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world.

“His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike.

“Later, as a coach, he guided the best England men’s talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game.”

After leaving his role with England following defeat to Australia in the 2021-2022 Ashes series, Thorpe was appointed head coach of Afghanistan.

However, he did not take up the role after the Professional Cricketers’ Association revealed in May 2022 that Thorpe had fallen seriously ill with an unclear diagnosis.

Tributes from stars past and present have poured in for a player who was often a shining light during a difficult time for the England Test side during the 1990s.

Thorpe scored 114 on his debut against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993 and would go on to become a mainstay of the middle-order making a highest Test score of 200 not out against New Zealand in 2002.

“RIP Thorpey. Thanks for all the advice throughout my career, you were a great player and a brilliant team-mate,” former England captain Michael Vaughan posted on X.

“You have gone far too young but you leave as an England cricket legend.”

Current England skipper Ben Stokes posted a photo of him wearing a jersey emblazoned with “Thorpe 564”, the latter’s Test cap number, with a series of heart emojis.

Thorpe spent the entirety of his playing career at Surrey and chair Oli Slipper said the country had lost one of its “great sons”.

“Graham is one of the great sons of Surrey and there is an overwhelming sadness that he will not walk through the gates of the Oval again,” Slipper said in a Surrey statement.

“He is a legend of Surrey and brought great pride to the Club wearing both the Three Feathers and the Three Lions.

“He made outstanding contributions to the Club as a cricketer, and as a man, and he will be so sorely missed.”

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pending cases
Updated 05 Aug, 2024

Pending cases

To limit the growing pendency of cases, the SC should also address the practice of seeking and giving adjournments on frivolous grounds.
Looking for justice
05 Aug, 2024

Looking for justice

MISOGYNY is a badge of honour in our society. As morality and family pride rest on the conduct and appearance of...
Hate crimes in UK
05 Aug, 2024

Hate crimes in UK

IN the wake of the tragic stabbing of three girls in Southport, a dangerous trend has emerged across the UK: a surge...
Balochistan tumult
Updated 04 Aug, 2024

Balochistan tumult

Those who wield power must listen to Balochistan’s aggrieved voices with compassion.
Ticking time bomb
04 Aug, 2024

Ticking time bomb

THE Middle East, and the wider international community, is collectively holding its breath, waiting to see how Iran...
Inflationary surge
04 Aug, 2024

Inflationary surge

FEARS that the tax-heavy budget for the ongoing fiscal year would further burden the inflation-weary urban middle...