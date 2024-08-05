E-Paper | August 05, 2024

Pakistan clinch U-18 volleyball bronze, qualify for World Cup

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published August 5, 2024 Updated August 5, 2024 11:13am

LAHORE: In a historic achievement, Pakistan’s Under-18 men’s volleyball team secured a bronze medal and qualified for the World Cup by defeating Japan 3-0 in the third-place match at the 15th Asian Men’s U-18 Volleyball Championship in Bahrain on Sunday.

The team, led by head coach Saeed Ahmed Khan, showcased superior skills and teamwork, winning the sets 25-13, 25-21, 25-17.

“This success is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the players, coaching staff, and the Pakistan Volleyball Federation,” said PVF Chairman Ch. Mohammad Yaqoob.

The championship featured 16 participating countries, including notable teams from Bahrain, Thailand, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Iran, China, Lebanon, the Philippines, India, Korea and Kuwait.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2024

