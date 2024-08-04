Ali Muhammad Khan indicates PTI may engage in talks with three major political parties

Senior PTI leader and former minister for parliamentary affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, has indicated that his party might be open to negotiating with the PML-N, PPP, and MQM-P to resolve ongoing tensions between the government and the opposition, provided PTI’s demands are met.

Relations between the PTI and the PML-N-led coalition government — already tense since party founder Imran Khan’s ouster in 2022 — have grown even more strained over time. Recently, the party’s central office was raided by police over an alleged “anti-state-campaign” leading to the arrest of PTI party spokesperson Raoof Hassan.

During the Dawn News TV program ‘Doosra Rukh’ on Saturday, Ali Muhammad Khan was asked whether the PTI would be open to talks with the three major political parties — PPP, PML-N, and MQM-P — to ease political tensions and address issues. In response, he affirmed that negotiations are essential.

“We can sit with our allies, the MWM (Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen) and the Sunni Ittehad Council, all day, but that will not produce any results,” he stated. “You have to engage with those you have issues with, so negotiations are necessary.”

Last week, while speaking to reporters at Adiala jail, incarcerated Imran had laid down three preconditions for potential talks with the government: the return of his party’s “stolen mandate”, the release of all detained party workers, and the holding of transparent elections.

Echoing the party founder’s sentiments, Ali Muhammad stated that the party was prepared to engage in negotiations based on certain conditions.

“We want the cases [against our workers and supporters] withdrawn as they are politically motivated,” he said. “They [the government] should apologize and acknowledge their mistake in filing all those FIRs.”

Ali Muhammad reiterated that his party’s second and most important demand was the return of PTI’s mandate.

“The government and the opposition can agree on taking the matter to the Supreme Court, so they can resolve it,” he said. “The less we negotiate and talk, the worse the situation will become.”

The lawmaker said that the PTI’s last resort would be protesting if negotiations failed.

“Political instability (through protesting) damages the nation. You can see the impact on law and order and the economy. Talking and maintaining ties will keep the country strong against any threats.”

Asked about the PTI founder’s views on negotiations, the former minister said that Imran was not averse to talks with the government.

“I’ve met with Imran Khan frequently since the elections, and one thing that has remained consistent is his openness to talks. However, these discussions need to be meaningful and produce tangible results,” he said.

“Our workers and supporters in jail need to be freed and our mandate has to be returned, as per Form 45.”

The PTI lawmaker, however, clarified that negotiations can only happen between political parties, not between parties and the establishment.

“There is nothing in the Constitution that permits negotiations between political parties and the establishment,” he said. “You can engage with the establishment, but talks are always held between political parties.”

Earlier this week, Imran had said that his party was willing to talk to the military establishment.

Speaking about the party’s political activities in the country and the upcoming steps, Ali Muhammad said that there will be a large-scale rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday to mark the arrest of the former premier.

“We will have a large, national-level rally on August 5,” he said. “People from all over the country will take part in it.”