PTI’s Raoof Hasan, Gohar Khan ‘arrested’ by Islamabad police, claims Imran’s lawyer

Imran Khan’s lawyer Ali Ijaz Buttar on Monday claimed that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Information Secretary Raoof Hassan have been “arrested by the Islamabad police from the party’s office”.

“I just received a call from the party’s office informing that 300 to 400 policemen arrived at the [party’s] office and arrested PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Information Secretary Raoof Hasan,” Buttar wrote on the X platform.

Dawn.com has reached out to police officials for confirmation and is awaiting a response.

The party also condemned the move through its official X account and lambasted the Islamabad police.

“It’s absolutely shameful how Islamabad Police continues to completely mock and disregard every law in this country,” the party said while resharing Buttar’s post. “Law of the jungle is reigning over Pakistan!”

The party also shared footage on the X platform, showing several police vehicles and a few police personnel outside the party’s central secretariat.

PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman claimed that police personnel were confiscating documents and equipment from the party’s office.

“We’ve been informed that they’ve locked staff in a room & waiting for [the] prison van to arrive & have taken computers & important documents,” he wrote on X.

PTI stalwart Asad Qaiser claimed that PTI leaders from Lahore Chaudhry Shabbir Gujjar and Khalid Mehmood were also arrested along with Gohar Khan and Raoof Hasan.

“If anyone thinks that we will be suppressed by such tactics, keep it together, it will never happen,” he wrote on X.

PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry took to X and warned that the “arrest of PTI leadership will only further escalate political instability”.

More to follow.