E-Paper | July 22, 2024

PTI’s Raoof Hasan, Gohar Khan ‘arrested’ by Islamabad police, claims Imran’s lawyer

Dawn.com Published July 22, 2024 Updated July 22, 2024 02:30pm
PTI spokesperson (L) and chairman barrister Gohar Ali Khan (R). — File photo/ Dawn
PTI spokesperson (L) and chairman barrister Gohar Ali Khan (R). — File photo/ Dawn

Imran Khan’s lawyer Ali Ijaz Buttar on Monday claimed that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Information Secretary Raoof Hassan have been “arrested by the Islamabad police from the party’s office”.

“I just received a call from the party’s office informing that 300 to 400 policemen arrived at the [party’s] office and arrested PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Information Secretary Raoof Hasan,” Buttar wrote on the X platform.

Dawn.com has reached out to police officials for confirmation and is awaiting a response.

The party also condemned the move through its official X account and lambasted the Islamabad police.

“It’s absolutely shameful how Islamabad Police continues to completely mock and disregard every law in this country,” the party said while resharing Buttar’s post. “Law of the jungle is reigning over Pakistan!”

The party also shared footage on the X platform, showing several police vehicles and a few police personnel outside the party’s central secretariat.

PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman claimed that police personnel were confiscating documents and equipment from the party’s office.

“We’ve been informed that they’ve locked staff in a room & waiting for [the] prison van to arrive & have taken computers & important documents,” he wrote on X.

PTI stalwart Asad Qaiser claimed that PTI leaders from Lahore Chaudhry Shabbir Gujjar and Khalid Mehmood were also arrested along with Gohar Khan and Raoof Hasan.

“If anyone thinks that we will be suppressed by such tactics, keep it together, it will never happen,” he wrote on X.

PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry took to X and warned that the “arrest of PTI leadership will only further escalate political instability”.

More to follow.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Population calamity
Updated 22 Jul, 2024

Population calamity

Pakistan can also control its growth rate by following the examples of its peers and implementing functional family planning programmes and campaigns.
Blow to occupation
22 Jul, 2024

Blow to occupation

THE International Court of Justice has delivered a legal blow to the decades-old Israeli occupation of Palestinian...
Seeking Priya Kumari
22 Jul, 2024

Seeking Priya Kumari

PRIYA Kumari — the minor girl who vanished on Ashura in 2021 while serving water at a sabeel in Sukkur district ...
Olympics contingent
21 Jul, 2024

Olympics contingent

FROM 10 in Tokyo the last time, it is now down to seven in Paris, and split across just three disciplines. When...
Grave concerns
21 Jul, 2024

Grave concerns

PUNJAB Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s open assault on the Supreme Court for ruling in favour of the PTI in the...
Civil unrest
Updated 21 Jul, 2024

Civil unrest

The government must start putting out fires instead of fanning more flames.