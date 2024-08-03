Gwadar sit-in persists amid trust deficit between Baloch Yakjehti Committee, govt

• Govt claims agreement with protesters signed, implemented

• Baloch Yakjehti Committee accuses govt of not honouring commitment

GWADAR / QUETTA: Protest demonstrations, roadblocks and clashes between protesters and security personnel continued in Quetta, Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan on Friday amid an apparent trust deficit between the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and the provincial administration over the implementation of a recently signed agreement.

Balochistan government officials claimed that dozens of protesters and BYC supporters were released following the agreement, making it BYC’s responsibility to end the protests.

However, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee insisted that the situation had already deteriorated in the Noshki area, where clashes erupted after highways and roads were blocked. The BYC alleged that one man was killed and another injured, though officials did not confirm any fatalities. However, local authorities in Noshki did confirm the occurrence of clashes.

BYC leader Dr Mahrang Baloch declared that sit-ins and roadblocks across the province would continue until the agreement was fully implemented. She disputed the government’s claim that their supporters had been released, claiming that many workers and supporters remained in custody.

However, officials said that around 80 members of the BYC arrested during the Gwadar sit-in had been released, with more releases underway. They emphasised that the government had shown flexibility by accepting BYC’s demands and argued that it was now the committee’s responsibility to end the ongoing protests in Gwadar and other cities.

They also noted that communication difficulties, due to suspended internet and mobile phone services, hampered the collection of complete information about the negotiations.

A senior Home Department official confirmed that around 80 arrested individuals had been released after the government “accepted BYC’s demands”.

He claimed that BYC leaders had assured an end to the protests by 11am on Friday. “The notification regarding the withdrawal of FIRs was handed over to BYC leaders late at night,” the official told Dawn, adding that despite significant pressure, the administration had engaged in talks with BYC and signed terms of reference, yet the protests in Gwadar and other areas continued.

The official expressed concern that the situation could worsen if any untoward incidents occurred.

Meanwhile, according to a fact-check by iVerify, a widely shared video on social media showing Dr Mahrang being manhandled by police while being arrested was an old footage from June 2020.

‘BYC called off sit-ins’

On the other hand, Balochistan’s public relations department issued a statement on Friday evening, claiming successful negotiations between the government and BYC, which supposedly led to the BYC calling off its sit-ins.

The statement claimed that, despite the BYC’s hard stance, the provincial government and local administration showed leniency and addressed their demands “in the larger interest of the people and Gwadar’s future”.

According to the statement, it was agreed during the talks that all arrested BYC supporters would be released, and the Sindh government would be contacted for this purpose. “It was decided that those facing FIRs would be released after completing judicial processes by Aug 5,” it said.

The statement also mentioned that participants of “Raji Muchi” would be provided safe passage and that all belongings seized by police during protests would be returned.

It was also agreed that mobile and internet services would be restored and that no citizens, including protest participants, would be harassed or victimised after the sit-in.

The BYC claimed the suspension of internet and mobile services hindered communication with their leaders, though BYC leader Bebarg Baloch confirmed that peaceful protests continued in Quetta.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2024