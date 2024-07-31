E-Paper | July 31, 2024

Girl burnt alive by husband in Bahawalnagar

Our Correspondent Published July 31, 2024 Updated July 31, 2024 11:20am

BAHAWALNAGAR: A newlywed girl who had contracted a court marriage was burnt alive and her body was found outside a filling station at Chak 50/4-R, Haroonabad.

Saba Iqbal (19) and Ali Raza had contracted a court marriage about eight months back.

An FIR registered with Haroonabad City Police Station said Saba, of Faqirwali, married Ali Raza of Habib Town of her free will. Soon after the marriage, Raza started torturing her, accusing her of being involved in immoral activities.

On July 28, he informed his in-laws that Saba had left home in anger after an argument with him and that she was missing since then. However, Saba’s burnt body was found in the field the next day.

The couple had contracted court marriage

According to the FIR, Ali Raza confessed before his in-laws that he had burnt Saba alive.

A case was registered against him and unidentified suspects.

Police sources told Dawn that soon after the marriage, Ali started suspecting that Saba was having affairs with other people. On the day of the incident, he brutally beat her before burning her alive and threw her body in the field.

Police sources said the suspect was being further interrogated and according to his initial statements, he had killed his wife for honour, adding that his sister and brother-in-law were also involved in the murder.

ENCOUNTER: A proclaimed offender was held by Haroonabad Saddar police in an injured condition while his accomplices escaped after an alleged encounter.

Police said three to four criminals were planning a robbery while hiding in trees at Chak 25/3R. When police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid, the suspects opened fire that was retaliated. In the crossfire, a criminal, later identified as Imtiaz of Chak 39/3-R, was injured and arrested. However, his accomplices managed to escape.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2024

