UK cops filmed assaulting ‘Pakistanis’ at Manchester airport

A screen grab from a viral social media video shows a cop kicking and stamping on a man’s head at Manchester Airport.

LONDON: Disturbing footage of an armed officer kicking and stamping on a man’s head during an incident at Manchester Airport has gone viral online.

The video, widely shared on social media, was recorded on Wednesday afternoon (July 24). The dramatic clip quickly garnered thousands of views online and prompted Greater Manchester Police to address the conduct concerns raised.

The force said it had referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct over the events, and one officer had been removed from operational duties, BBC News reported.

Authorities reported being called to Terminal 2 due to an ‘altercation’ among the public, which escalated into a ‘violent assault’ on officers attempting to make an arrest.

In the footage, a male officer is seen aiming a taser at a man lying on the ground. Reports suggest the men being beaten by police officers are British Pakistanis.

Shouts from onlookers can be heard before the officer proceeds to kick and stamp on the man’s head. The chaotic scene continued as another person is heard yelling “move back”, while a female officer is seen turning her taser towards other individuals present.

Several voices in the video plead “stop kicking people”, and others shout expletives as multiple officers surround the man on the ground.

Moments later, another officer is seen pointing his taser at a different man, who is on his knees with arms raised. The officer then kicks this man as well.

Police issued a statement following the release of the brutal footage. Four men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray and assaulting emergency service workers.

A female officer reportedly suffered a broken nose, and other officers required hospitalisation.

BBC News quoted Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry as saying: “We know that a film of an incident at Manchester Airport that is circulating widely shows an event that is truly shocking, and that people are rightly extremely concerned about. The use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence and one that we understand creates alarm.”

The IOPC said it would assess GMP’s referral “and decide what further action is required”.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2024