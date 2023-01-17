DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 17, 2023

London police facing questions after officer admits rapes

AFP Published January 17, 2023 Updated January 17, 2023 10:07am

LONDON: Britain’s largest police force was on Monday facing fresh scrutiny about its vetting procedures after an officer admitted 24 counts of rape and a string of sexual assaults over nearly two decades.

David Carrick’s crimes, described by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office as “appalling”, is the most high-profile police case since a fellow officer kidnapped, raped and murdered a young woman in 2021.

Then, as now, background checks by the Metropolitan Police in London were found lacking, leaving it battling to regain dented public confidence.

Carrick, 48, appeared in court in London on Monday and pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, as well as false imprisonment and indecent assault against a 40-year-old woman in 2003.

Reporting restrictions were lifted on his admission at a previous hearing in December of 43 charges involving 11 other women, including 20 counts of rape, over a 16-year period to September 2020. He will be sentenced over two days from February 6.

The Met, which polices a population of more than eight million people over 620 square miles (1,605 square kilometres) in the British capital, called Carrick a “prolific, serial sex offender”.

Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray said he had abused his position of trust to commit “horrific, degrading crimes”. But she noted: “We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behaviour and because we didn’t, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organisation.

“We are truly sorry that Carrick was able to continue to use his role as a police officer to prolong the suffering of his victims.”

The Met revealed that a thorough review of former soldier Carrick’s service and complaints record was conducted in October 2021, after he was first charged with rape. That found he was already on police systems for a series of off-duty incidents before and after he joined the force.

Yet none of those complaints of rape, domestic violence and harassment led to criminal sanctions or internal disciplinary proceedings.

The police watchdog is now reviewing the Met’s handling of Carrick, while a wider probe is under way into other potential misconduct of other officers.

They include more than 1,600 cases of alleged sexual offences or domestic violence, the Met said.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anonymouseee
Jan 17, 2023 11:15am
Western culture at its finest.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sindh LG polls
Updated 17 Jan, 2023

Sindh LG polls

Regardless of who emerges as the winner in Karachi, it is clear that the task for the new mayor of the megacity will be gargantuan.
Auto prices
17 Jan, 2023

Auto prices

OVER the past year, inefficiencies and unfair practices in our domestic automobile market, import restrictions,...
Hounding journalists
17 Jan, 2023

Hounding journalists

WHEN it comes to press freedom, the arrest of journalist Shahid Aslam highlights the weaknesses in our democracy and...
Red lines
Updated 16 Jan, 2023

Red lines

When civilian leaders cede space, red lines multiply and become more arbitrary, serving objectives that have little to do with national security.
Dropping remittances
16 Jan, 2023

Dropping remittances

ONE hopes the 19pc year-over-year decline in December remittances has given the resident ‘wizard’ in Q Block ...
Crackdown on HDT
16 Jan, 2023

Crackdown on HDT

IT is unfortunate that rather than engaging with Balochistan’s Haq Do Tehreek politically, the state is cracking...