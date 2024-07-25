US committed to supporting Pakistan in climate management, education: ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Appreciating Pakistan’s contribution to counterterrorism, US Ambassador Donald Blome on Wednesday underlined the US commitment to supporting Pakistan in various areas, including countering regional threats, economic collaboration, renewable energy, climate management and education.

He made these remarks at an international conference titled ‘Strengthening Pakistan-US Relations’ hosted by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) in collaboration with Beaconhouse National University (BNU) Lahore.

Mr Blome discussed the importance of the US-Pakistan relationship, emphasising the long history of partnership and cooperation between the two nations.

He highlighted Washington’s recognition of Pakistan’s potential, particularly its dynamic young population and economic opportunities. He underscored that the US-Pakistan partnership went beyond security and included significant investments in health, trade and development sectors.

Additional Secretary (Americas), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mariam Madiha Aftab stated that the US-Pakistan relationship was dynamic and multifaceted, covering areas such as health, trade, defence and energy security.

She emphasised the importance of economic collaboration, security cooperation, educational exchanges and climate change initiatives.

Ms Aftab also addressed regional dynamics, stressing the need for the US to play a crucial role in fostering peace and stability, and called for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with UN Security Council resolutions and will of the Kashmiri people.

Director of the Beaconhouse Centre for Policy Research (BCPR) Ambassador Mansoor Khan emphasised the multifaceted nature of Pakistan-US relations, highlighting political, security, defence cooperation and economic ties. He announced the launch of a new undergraduate course on Pakistan-US relations at BNU.

Director of the Centre for Strategic Perspectives at ISSI Dr Neelum Nigar noted the significant contributions of the US to Pakistan’s development in sectors like education, healthcare and climate change.

She stressed the need for mutual respect and cooperation to address contemporary challenges and opportunities.

ISSI Director General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood provided an extensive overview of the historical and current dynamics of Pakistan-US relations.

He acknowledged the evolving nature of the partnership, with a shift in focus from security to areas like trade, investment, energy and people-to-people exchanges. He noted the cyclical pattern of bilateral relations, shaped by external factors, regional developments and a narrower security-centric focus over the past many decades.

Stressing the importance of realistic expectations, he called for greater attention to Pakistan’s historical role and cumulative power potential in the emerging global order and the need for the US to focus on Pakistan’s preoccupations and interests.

Relating to regional concerns, particularly the impact of the US-India strategic partnership on Pakistan’s security especially within the ‘Indo-Pacific’ construct, he called for a responsive approach from Washington.

The inaugural session concluded with Chairman Board of Governors ISSI Ambassador Khalid Mahmood presenting shields to the chief guest and keynote speaker.

