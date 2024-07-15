Police ‘arrest’ Imran over several May 9 cases

• Attack on corps commander’s house, Askari Tower among cases Lahore police are aggressively pursuing against PTI founder

• Accountability court grants NAB eight-day physical remand of ex-PM, his wife in Toshakhana case

• Party activist Sanam Javed re-arrested following release

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: As the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) secured an eight-day remand of former prime minister Imran Khan in a fresh Toshakhana case, Lahore police have also ‘arrested’ him in connection with a dozen cases, including the attack on the Corps Commander House, lodged against the PTI founder over the May 9 riots.

Sources say the ex-PM would not be moved to Lahore for interrogation due to the security risks involved, but will appear before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore via video link today (Monday), where police are expected to seek his remand.

A 13-member team of the Lahore police’s investigation wing visited Adiala Jail on Saturday to quiz the former prime minister regarding the violence which started on May 9 after his arrest from the Islamabad High Court.

Sources said the PTI leader refused to meet the Lahore police team when they tried to gain access to him to interrogate him about the May 9 cases, in which he was nominated on various offences, including charges of provoking the public against the state.

Lahore Investigation DIG Zeeshan Asghar told Dawn that the police arrested the PTI founder as he was the prime suspect in the 12 cases registered at various police stations in the city. Another senior officer told Dawn that the investigation police arrested the PTI founder in 12 out of the total 16 cases registered by the Lahore police over the May 9 attacks.

A 13-member police team, including at least 12 investigating officers (IOs), went to Adiala jail over the weekend. Although prison authorities apprised the PTI founder about the purpose of their visit, Mr Khan refused to meet them.

An official said the team stayed at Adiala jail and sent several messages to Mr Khan, but to no avail. Eventually, the team mentioned the arrest of Imran Khan in 12 cases and returned to the provincial capital.

Out of the dozen cases registered against the former premier, police officials said that two in particular, which pertained to the attacks on the residence of the Lahore corps commander and the Askari Tower, were the focus of police high-ups.

A police official said the corps commander house attack was being probed by a joint investigation team (JIT) led by DIG Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, whereas the Askari Tower case was investigated by SSP Investigations Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry. Other cases, including the attack on Shadman police station, were being investigated by divisional SPs.

These cases were registered against Mr Khan over his alleged involvement in the attack on a police station in Shadman, military installations, government properties and officials.

The FIRs were registered with the Sarwar Road, Gulberg, Race Course, Naseerabad, Shadman, and other police stations of Lahore.

Imran on NAB’s remand

Separately, an accountability court in Islamabad handed custody of Mr Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to NAB authorities on physical remand for eight days in the new Toshakhana case.

The decision was announced by Islamabad Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich on a NAB plea. They will be produced in the court on July 22.

It is worth mentioning that on Saturday Mr Khan and his wife were acquitted in the Iddat case but they could not be released as authorities issued fresh orders to arrest him.

Meanwhile, PTI activist Sanam Javed was also rearrested by Islamabad police after she was released by a court.

On Sunday, Magistrate Malik Imran discharged Sanam Javed from an FIA case but she was arrested by the capital city’s police, her lawyer Mian Ashfaq said.

Earlier, Ms Javed told the media that she was released after am “illegal detention” which continued for over a year.

Ms Javed said her stance is the same as it was 14 months back and will remain firm in her stance.

The Islamabad police is yet to confirm or deny the PTI activist’s arrest.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2024