‘Govt to establish world class mountaineering school in GB’: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Romina Khurshid Alam, the coordinator to the prime minister on climate change and environ­mental coordi­nation, announced on Sunday that the government will establish a world class mountaineering school in Gilgit-Baltistan to promote sustainable and envir­on­ment-friendly climbing in the country.

The PM’s aide said this institution would offer structured training and educational facilities tailored to mountaineering, Sherpa training and sustainable tourism practices, aiming to promote world-class, environment-friendly mountaineering and tourism in the country’s northern regions.

At a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Comm­ittee to Establish the Mountaineering School in Gilgit-Baltistan, Ms Alam said the plan is being implemented in close coordination with the Gilgit-Baltistan government to set up the first government-run mountaineering school of world-class standard in Skardu.

The school aimed to equip aspiring mountaineers and climbers with skills and knowledge needed to safely enjoy mountains while respecting the local environment, values, and cultures of the communities living in the area.

“This initiative also seeks to create new employment opportunities for local communities and promote sustainable mountaineering and climbing,” she said.

The PM’s aide noted that Gilgit-Baltistan, celebrated for its scenic towering peaks, including K2, the world’s second-highest mountain, has long attracted adventurers and explorers from around the globe.

The region’s untapped potential for promoting mountaineering and climbing can be realised through the provision of skill development training and facilities.

“By equipping local and international participants with necessary skills and knowledge at the proposed mountaineering school in Skardu, we aim to foster a new generation of mountaineers and tourism professionals committed to preserving the natural and cultural integrity of Gilgit-Baltistan,” Ms Alam said.

The meeting also discussed the curriculum for mountaineering and climbing, skill development modules, rescue training, site identification for the school, training programmes for local tour guides, and potential funding and collaboration opportunities for the school’s establishment and management.

The meeting was attended by officials of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, GB Planning and Development Department and members representing the mountaineering community.

Published in Dawn, July 22nd, 2024