Punjab, Sindh at risk of flash floods due to heavy monsoon rains: disaster management

The Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA) of Punjab and Sindh have warned of flash floods in various cities across both provinces due to heavy monsoon rains expected from Monday to Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the PDMA Punjab on social media platform X, the cities at risk of flash floods include Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh, among others.

The alert cautioned that heavy downpours and windstorms could weaken the structure of mud houses, electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.

“Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/ streams of Muree and Galliyat on 23rd and 24th July,” PDMA Punjab said, adding that heavy falls may also cause urban flooding in the low-lying areas of Punjab on the same dates.

“Travellers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell,” it added.

“Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.”

PDMA Punjab directed Rescue 1122 service to “remain on high alert and have sufficient emergency response personnel and equipment during the forecast period.”

Authorities in Punjab were also directed to establish a streamlined and efficient communication system through phone calls, SMS, and announcements to ensure timely dissemination of weather forecasts.

Last week, 12 people died and 27 others were injured in Punjab while 14 houses collapsed due to heavy rains in various parts of the province, according to a fact sheet issued by the provincial PDMA on July 13.

On the other hand, PDMA Sindh, in its weather alert for July 21 to July 27, said, “Rainfall with chances of heavy falls may generate flash / urban flooding in municipalities / local nullahs/streams and river tributaries”.

“The general public is advised to be aware of loose structures like billboards, electrical poles, solar panels, hoardings, and under-construction buildings [during the rains],” it added.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also warned that thunderstorms and rains are likely to occur in several areas of Sindh, including Tharparkar, Umarkot, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, Kambar, Shadad kot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Thatta, and Sajawal districts, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

The warning comes as Pakistan continues to recover from the 2022 floods, which caused widespread destruction, affected 33 million people, and resulted in losses estimated at $30 billion, according to government figures.

The monsoon rains of 2023 further hampered recovery from the 2022 floods and brought additional hardship for affected people. According to UNICEF, as of August 2023, millions of people in the country, especially children, still needed humanitarian assistance and access to essential services.