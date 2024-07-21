Pakistan loses dedicated friend in US Congress

Sheila Jackson Lee

WASHINGTON: Congres­s­woman Sheila Jackson Lee, known for her unwavering support of Pakistan, has passed away at the age of 74.

Her chief of staff, Lillie Conley, confirmed that Jackson Lee, who had been battling pancreatic cancer, died in Houston on Friday night with her family by her side.

Jackson Lee, a lifelong Democrat and advocate for progressive causes, was a formidable presence in the US Congress.

As the founder and co-chair of the Pakistan Caucus, she championed Pakistan’s role as a crucial ally in the global war on terror.

PM Shehbaz says Sheila Jackson was a champion for stronger Pak-US ties

During her 15 terms in Congress, she worked closely with the Pakistani-American community to foster a genuine partnership between the United States and Pakistan.

The congresswoman camp­­aigned vigorously for enhancing economic and trade ties with Pakistan.

In a condolence message issued, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of Congresswoman Jackson Lee. He remarked, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Congresswoman Jackson Lee.”

PM Shehbaz highlighted her role as co-chair of the Pakistan Caucus in the US House of Representatives, noting that she was a champion for stronger ties between Pakistan and the United States.

“Her contributions will be remembered and missed for years to come. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to her family and her supporters,” he added.

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also paid tribute to the late Congresswoman, desc­ribing Jackson Lee as “a steadfast friend of Pakistan”. He acknowledged her tireless efforts as chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, stating, “Her relentless efforts to enhance Pakistan-US relations will never be forgotten.”

Born in Queens, New York, Jackson Lee graduated from Yale University and the University of Virginia Law School. She worked as a lawyer in private practice and as staff counsel for the House Select Committee on Assassinations before serving in Houston’s local government as a City Council member and municipal judge.

Funeral arrangements are pending. She is survived by her husband, two children, and two grandchildren.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2024