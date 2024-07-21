E-Paper | July 21, 2024

Pakistan loses dedicated friend in US Congress

Anwar Iqbal Published July 21, 2024 Updated July 21, 2024 08:38am

Sheila Jackson Lee
Sheila Jackson Lee

WASHINGTON: Congres­s­woman Sheila Jackson Lee, known for her unwavering support of Pakistan, has passed away at the age of 74.

Her chief of staff, Lillie Conley, confirmed that Jackson Lee, who had been battling pancreatic cancer, died in Houston on Friday night with her family by her side.

Jackson Lee, a lifelong Democrat and advocate for progressive causes, was a formidable presence in the US Congress.

As the founder and co-chair of the Pakistan Caucus, she championed Pakistan’s role as a crucial ally in the global war on terror.

PM Shehbaz says Sheila Jackson was a champion for stronger Pak-US ties

During her 15 terms in Congress, she worked closely with the Pakistani-American community to foster a genuine partnership between the United States and Pakistan.

The congresswoman camp­­aigned vigorously for enhancing economic and trade ties with Pakistan.

In a condolence message issued, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of Congresswoman Jackson Lee. He remarked, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Congresswoman Jackson Lee.”

PM Shehbaz highlighted her role as co-chair of the Pakistan Caucus in the US House of Representatives, noting that she was a champion for stronger ties between Pakistan and the United States.

“Her contributions will be remembered and missed for years to come. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to her family and her supporters,” he added.

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also paid tribute to the late Congresswoman, desc­ribing Jackson Lee as “a steadfast friend of Pakistan”. He acknowledged her tireless efforts as chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, stating, “Her relentless efforts to enhance Pakistan-US relations will never be forgotten.”

Born in Queens, New York, Jackson Lee graduated from Yale University and the University of Virginia Law School. She worked as a lawyer in private practice and as staff counsel for the House Select Committee on Assassinations before serving in Houston’s local government as a City Council member and municipal judge.

Funeral arrangements are pending. She is survived by her husband, two children, and two grandchildren.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2024

Pak US Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Olympics contingent
21 Jul, 2024

Olympics contingent

FROM 10 in Tokyo the last time, it is now down to seven in Paris, and split across just three disciplines. When...
Grave concerns
21 Jul, 2024

Grave concerns

PUNJAB Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s open assault on the Supreme Court for ruling in favour of the PTI in the...
Civil unrest
Updated 21 Jul, 2024

Civil unrest

The government must start putting out fires instead of fanning more flames.
Royal tantrum
Updated 20 Jul, 2024

Royal tantrum

The PML-N's confrontational stance and overt refusal to respect courts orders on arguably flimsy pretexts is a dangerous sign.
Bangladesh chaos
Updated 20 Jul, 2024

Bangladesh chaos

The unfortunate events playing out in Bangladesh should serve as a warning sign for other South Asian states.
Fitch’s estimate
20 Jul, 2024

Fitch’s estimate

FITCH seems to be more optimistic about Pakistan accelerating its economic growth rate to 3.2pc during this fiscal...