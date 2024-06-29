Pakistan asks US for small arms to achieve ‘Istehkam’

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s envoy to the US, Masood Khan, has urged Washington to provide small arms and modern equipment to the country to ensure the success of Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, a newly approved counter-terrorism initiative.

The federal government recently greenlit the reinvigorated national counter-terrorism drive, however, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif clarified that this initiative would not be a large-scale military operation and would not displace local populations.

“Pakistan has launched Azm-i-Istehkam […] to oppose and dismantle terrorist networks. For that, we need sophisticated small arms and communication equipment,” said Ambassador Khan while addressing US policymakers, scholars, intelligentsia, and corporate leaders at a Washington think tank, the Wilson Centre, earlier this week.

During a subsequent question-and-answer session, he elaborated that Azm-i-Istehkam comprises three components: doctrinal, societal, and operational. He noted that work on the first two phases had already begun, with the third phase set to be implemented soon.

He emphasised that Pakistan and the US should maintain strong security links, enhance intelligence cooperation, resume sales of advanced military platforms, and work on “the sustainment of US-origin defence equipment”.

“This is crucial for regional security and opposing the rising tide of terrorism that also threatens the interests of the US and its allies,” he added.

The ambassador observed that the prospects of Pakistan-United States relations were bright. “We share values, our security and economic interests are interwoven, and it is the aspiration of our two peoples that strengthens our ties,” said the Ambassador.

Khan argued that the bilateral relationship should be based on ground realities and not be hindered by a few issues. “Secondly, one or two issues should not hold the entire relationship hostage,” he noted.

Highlighting Pakistan’s potential in terms of demographic dividend, technological advancements, and market opportunities, he invited US investors and businesses to explore these prospects.

He pointed to high-level defence talks, frequent meetings, and joint military exercises like Inspired Union-2024, Falcon Talon, and Red Flag as examples of robust defence cooperation between Pakistan and the US.

Khan also suggested that the US should consider Pakistan as a partner in its diplomatic efforts in Kabul and collaborate on counterterrorism and the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

“In this era of renewed strategic competition, the US and Pakistan should build on existing partnerships and explore new horizons to establish the parameters of mutual interests,” said Masood Khan.

“We should not base our engagement on the incongruity of expectations. Our ties should be anchored in ground realities, even as we aim for stronger security and economic partnerships. Secondly, one or two issues should not hold the entire relationship hostage,” he said.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2024