Lahore receives highest rainfall of last 30 years: Wasa

Lahore experienced record-breaking rainfall on Friday, the highest of the previous 30 years, Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore Muhammad Ghafran said.

Heavy rainfall across Punjab last week brought an end to a prolonged spell of intense heat and humidity, bringing significant relief to the masses as temperatures dropped, accompanied by cool winds sweeping through the province.

While speaking to a private news channel today, Ghafran said that Wasa staff was actively engaged in drainage operations across the city, adding that the highest rainfall was recorded in the Tajpura area of the city with 175mm.

He said Lakshmi Chowk received 101mm of rain while Mughalpura and Gulshan Ravi also received significant rain with 99mm and 98mm respectively.

He added that Paniwala Talab received 71mm whereas Cordoba Chowk and the airport area saw 70mm and 59mm of rain respectively.

Chowk Nakhda recorded 88mm, Iqbal Town 75mm, Cordoba Chowk again 70mm, and Samanabad 65mm. Upper Mall reported 51mm, Samanabad 49mm, Gulberg 41mm, Nishtar Town 40mm, Jail Road 38mm and Farrukhabad 35mm, he said.

He said Tajpura recorded a total of 315mm of rain, compared to last year’s highest of 291mm recorded at Lakshmi Chowk.

Despite the city’s preparations, citizens have faced significant challenges due to the accumulation of rainwater in various areas, including Shah Jamal, Lakshmi Chowk, and Davis Road, he added.

He assured that Wasa staff — along with other provincial administration officials — were actively working and were prepared to handle any unpleasant situations arising from the heavy rainfall.

“We are continuously monitoring the drainage operation to ensure that the impact on residents is minimised,” he stated.

Separately, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted more rain-thundershower associated with windstorms/gusty winds for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north-east/central Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north-east Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

“Widespread thunderstorm rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy fall is expected over Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore Divisions,” it said in a flood forecast.

“Scattered thunderstorms of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls are expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad and DG Khan Divisions,” it said.

“Isolated thunderstorms of light to moderate intensity are expected over, Multan, Zhob, Kalat, Nasirabad and Sibbi Division,” it added.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating the upper/central parts of the country, it said.

A trough of westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country, it added.