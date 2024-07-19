Massive tech outage affects transport, communications worldwide

Companies worldwide experienced interruptions amidst an outage of Microsoft’s cloud computing suites on Friday, with flights being grounded, news outlets unable to broadcast information, and operations in brokerage houses being hindered.

Outages have been reported in Australia, the US, the UK, and India, affecting institutions ranging from banks, media houses, and stock markets to government branches and airports.

According to DownDetector, a real-time internet outage monitoring website, breakdowns for Microsoft services including the cloud computing program Azure and office software Microsoft 365 were reported globally within the last 24 hours. In the US, 1,751 outages were reported.

In Pakistan, a maximum of 25 outages of Microsoft Azure were reported, with only 13 outages of Microsoft 365. Dawn.com has experienced no such outages.

Microsoft said that its outage started at about 6:00pm Eastern Time on Thursday, with a subset of its customers experiencing issues with multiple Azure services in the Central US region.

Separately, Microsoft said it was investigating an issue impacting various Microsoft 365 apps and services.

“We’re continuing to progress on our mitigation efforts for the affected Microsoft 365 apps and services,” Microsoft said on its website. “We still expect users to see remediation as we address residual impact.”

IT security firm Crowdstrike ran a recorded phone message on Friday saying it was aware of reports of crashes on Microsoft’s Windows operating system relating to its Falcon sensor.

“Thanks for contacting Crowdstrike support. Crowdstrike is aware of reports of crashes on Windows […] related to the Falcon sensor,” a prerecorded message played when a Reuters reporter called the company’s technical support.

US carriers ground flights citing communication issue

Major US carriers including American Airlines, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines issued ground stops on Friday morning citing communication issues, less than an hour after Microsoft resolved its cloud services outage that impacted several low-cost carriers.

It was not immediately clear whether the call to keep flights from taking off were related to the earlier Microsoft cloud outage. Apart from American and Delta, UAL and Allegiant Air too grounded flights.

The FAA did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Low-cost carriers Frontier Airlines, Allegiant, and SunCountry had earlier reported outages that affected operations.

Frontier said late on Thursday that it was in the process of resuming normal operations, and that the ground stop had been lifted.

Frontier said earlier that a “major Microsoft technical outage” hit its operations temporarily, while SunCountry said a third-party vendor affected its booking and check-in facilities, without naming the company.

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the department was monitoring the flight cancellation and delay issues at Frontier, adding that the agency will hold the company and all other airlines “to their responsibilities to meet the needs of passengers”.

“The Allegiant website is currently unavailable due to the Microsoft Azure issue,” Nevada-based Allegiant said in a statement to CNN. Allegiant did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Frontier cancelled 147 flights on Thursday and delayed 212 others, according to data tracker FlightAware. Forty-five per cent of Allegiant aircraft were delayed, while Sun Country delayed 23pc of flights, the data showed. The companies did not give details on the number of flights impacted.

Cyber outage hits Australia, New Zealand

A cyber outage related to an issue at global cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike and Microsoft hit media, retailers, banks, airlines and telecoms companies across Australia and New Zealand on Friday.

Australia’s largest bank, Commonwealth Bank, said some customers had been unable to transfer money due to the service outage. National airline Qantas and Sydney Airport said planes were delayed but still flying.

Victorian state police said some internal systems had been hit by the outage but emergency services were operating normally. The output of a number of media companies was also disrupted.

“Like a number of other organisations, global issues affecting Crowdstrike and Microsoft are disrupting some of our systems,” a spokesperson for telecoms firm Telstra said on Friday. “The issue is causing some holdups for some of our customers and we thank them for their patience.”

There was no information to suggest the outage was a cybersecurity incident, the office of Australia’s National Cyber Security Coordinator Michelle McGuinness said in a post on X.

“I am aware of a large-scale technical outage affecting a number of companies and services across Australia this afternoon,” it said in the statement which did not mention Crowdstrike.

“Our current information is this outage relates to a technical issue with a third-party software platform employed by affected companies.”

A spokesperson for New Zealand’s parliament said its computer systems had also been affected.

State broadcaster ABC said it was experiencing a “major network outage”, without giving a reason.

In a pre-recorded message played on Sky News Australia as regular programming was disrupted, correspondent Tom Connell said the outage was not believed to be the result of a hack.

“Our computers, our systems are down, all the things that make Sky News run down and indeed for many other major companies around the country,” he said.

A Reuters reporter saw error messages on payment systems at grocery chain Harris Farm in Sydney on Friday.

Three Indian airlines report extensive IT disruptions

Three Indian airlines announced disruptions to their booking systems on Friday, matching widespread technical problems reported by flight operators around the world.

“Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage,” IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, said in a post on social media platform X. “During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted.”

Fellow budget carrier SpiceJet said it had reverted to manual check-ins and boarding after “technical challenges”. “Our teams are diligently working with our service provider to resolve these issues promptly,” the airline said.

Akasa Air said “infrastructure issues” had taken its booking and check-in services offline.

Delhi Airport in India’s capital said it was “working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience” to passengers.