Downpour ends prolonged heatwave across Punjab

LAHORE: Heavy rainfall across Punjab on Saturday brought an end to a prolonged spell of intense heat and humidity, bringing significant relief to the masses as temperatures dropped, accompanied by cool winds sweeping through the province.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the heaviest rainfall of 54mm was recoded in Jhelum, followed by Lahore (50mm), Rawalpindi and Sialkot (44mm each), Murree (40mm), Kasur (38mm), Mangala (31mm), Sheikhupura (30mm), Gujarat 23mm and Attock (10mm).

Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Layyah experienced intermittent rain.

According to the Meteorological Department, pre-monsoon rains are expected to continue for the next two days. The regional meteorological centre forecasted heavy rain, wind and thundershower in Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Lahore, Layyah, Tunsa, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur on Sunday (today).

PDMA put on high alert; showers likely in upper parts of Sindh today

According to the Met Office, rain-wind or thundershower is predicted in Qamber-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, and coastal areas, while hot and partly cloudy weather is expected in the rest of Sindh during the next 24 hours, APP reports.

PDMA on high alert

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has been placed on high alert in response to rains in various districts of Punjab, including Lahore. The downpour resulted in water logging in several low-lying areas, and Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) teams are currently engaged in drainage operations to mitigate the situation.

WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad and Vice Chairman Shehbaz Ahmad conducted an inspection visit to low-lying areas of Lahore and the Lakshmi Chowk emergency camp. During the visit, they issued directives for special measures to be taken to expedite water clearance from these areas.

In Lahore, the heaviest rainfall of 45mm was recorded in Farrukhabad and Tajpura areas, followed by Iqbal Town (44mm), Pani Wala Talab (43mm), Gulshan-i-Ravi (42mm), Mughalpura (40mm), Lakshmi Chowk (39mm), Mall Road (38mm), Airport (36mm), Nishtar Town (35mm), and Chowk Nakhuda (34mm).

Multiple feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company tripped, resulting in power outages in areas, including Lower Mall, Dharampura, Chungi Amar Sidhu, and Basti Saidan Shah.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia issued directives for the deputy commissioners across Punjab to remain vigilant and prepared. He emphasised that the departments concerned should be on high alert to address any emergency situations, and emergency operation centers in all districts, including the provincial control room, have been alerted.

Mr Kathia said the PDMA control room is monitoring the situation 24/7, and rescue agencies like 1122 have been instructed to keep their machinery and staff on standby. He stressed the importance of prompt drainage of water from residential areas. He appealed to the citizens to be careful and stay away from electricity poles and hanging wires and dilapidated buildings.

Provincial Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique, made a surprise visit to the PDMA head office, where he inspected the PDMA control room to assess the weather situation.

The PDMA director general provided a detailed and updated briefing to the minister regarding the monsoon rains. Mr Rafique also reviewed the water flow in rivers and safety measures. Mr Kathia informed the minister about the inflow and outflow of water in various barrages.

The minister also received a briefing on the water status in the dams. The minister assured that they are fully prepared and vigilant for safety measures during heavy rains, and proactive steps have been taken to prevent flood situations.

“We will ensure timely measures to protect human lives,” he emphasised. The minister highlighted that all departments, divisional and district administrations are in close coordination with each other to address emergency situations effectively. He expressed confidence that the coordination between the PDMA and other departments will yield positive results, and all arrangements are in place to tackle the monsoon spell.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2024