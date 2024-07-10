Layyah woman killed by in-laws over delay in cooking

MUZAFFARGARH: A woman was tortured to death allegedly by her in-laws over a delay in preparing food here on Tuesday in Kot Sultan village Korywali, Layyah.

Kot Sultan police have registered a case of murder on the complaint of Abdul Majeed, the uncle of the victim, Parveen Bibi.

Reports said Parveen’s husband Muhammad Yusuf along with his brothers Muhammad Ejaz, Muhammad Younis, and Nadar allegedly tortured her, questioning why she had delayed preparing the food.

According to the first information report (FIR), the suspects severely beat Parveen Bibi with clubs as a result she became unconscious. She was shifted from the tehsil headquarters hospital to the district headquarters hospital and then to Nishtar Hospital in Multan in critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries.

Complainant Majeed said a postmortem examination was conducted after her death. Layyah District Police Officer Asadur Rehman claimed that the suspects would be arrested, saying violence against women would not be tolerated and a special team has been formed to investigate the case.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2024