Terrorist killed, 7 others injured during security operation in Diamer: GB interior minister

A high-profile terrorist was killed on Thursday, while seven other people were injured during an hours-long shootout operation conducted by security forces in Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), officials said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, GB’s Interior Minister Shams Lone confirmed the development, adding that an accomplice of the terrorist was injured during the shootout.

Pakistan has intensified its operations nationwide in response to an increasing militant threat. Although the affiliation of the killed terrorist remains unknown, the majority of attacks in the country’s northern areas, especially near the Afghanistan border, are typically executed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“Terrorist commander Shah Faisal was killed during an intelligence-based security operation in the Darel district of GB, while his accomplice, Zahidullah, was injured,” Lone said. “The hours-long shootout led to a very tense situation in the district.”

He added that a young girl, an elderly man, and four GB Scouts were also injured during the exchange of fire, while another terrorist is still at large and is being pursued.

According to Lone, the slain terrorist masterminded a bus attack in Chilas last December, killing eight and injuring 18. However, according to a Dawn report, the death toll of the incident was nine, while 21 others were injured.

Officials said unknown gunmen targeted the bus, operated by a local private company, from nearby hills which caused the vehicle to swerve into a goods truck, causing a head-on collision which also killed the truck driver.

A day after the incident, Diamer police had arrested six suspects in connection with the attack, which Lone had termed terrorism.

GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq told Dawn.com that security has been put on high alert at the Karakoram Highway and Gilgit city.

Checking procedures at entry and exiting points have been intensified as well, he added.

Health emergency imposed in Diamer

In the wake of the incident, the GB health department has imposed an emergency in all health facilities across the district.

A notification issued by the health department directed all medical superintendents of the Chilas Regional Headquarters Hospital and Tangi Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, as well as the Diamer District Health Officer, to remain at their stations and not leave without seeking permission.

It further directed all doctors and paramedics in Diamer to be on duty while ensuring an adequate supply of necessary medicines and the availability of ambulances.

Additional input from Jamil Nagri