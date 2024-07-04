Two policemen killed as dacoits attack check-post in Kandhkot

SUKKUR: Two police officials were gunned down and as many were wounded when over 20 dacoits attacked the Dhudhar check-post in the Durrani Mahar area on Wednesday. Police also shot dead one of the bandits and injured three others when they were fleeing back to their hideout after the attack.

Police officials said that the attackers allegedly stormed their way into the check-post and fired indiscriminately at police officials. Constables Allah Dino Sabzoi and Nisar Ahmed Kalhoro were killed and ASI Anwar Channa and Zahid Naseerani sustained serious injuries, they said.

They said that Kandhkot-Kashmore SSP Bashir Ahmed Brohi led a contingent of police from different stations to the check-post, cordoned off the area and immediately chased the fleeing dacoits. They succeeded in killing a suspect and wounding his three associates after a fierce gun battle, said police officials.

They identified the deceased as Nazeer Ahmed alias Mawali Bhayo alias Miandad Bhayo, who was wanted by police in 25 cases of heinous crimes such as kidnapping for ransom, encounters with police, murders and robberies. The dacoits who had sustained injuries were taken away by their associates to the riverine area during the shootout between cops and outlaws, they said.

Sindh CM grieved

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the death of two police officials in the attack on the check-post and ordered the provision of better medical treatment to the wounded officials.

He directed Sindh IGP to speed up operations against dacoits in the riverine area of Kandhkot-Kashmore and conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Police avenge cop’s murder

Jacobabad police on Wednesday killed a dacoit during an operation against the suspected killers of a policeman who died in an attack on a check-post a day before.

Two gangsters allegedly shot policeman Shahnawaz Khokhrani, who passed away later during treatment at a Sukkur hospital.

Police officials said that DSP Sultan Ahmed Chandio and his team, along with CIA personnel, were going to the Jagir area to arrest the suspected killers when eight armed men riding four motorcycles allegedly opened fire at them. Police fired back, killing Khawand Bakhsh alias Nokar (Galwani) Jakrani, they said.

They said that police brought the dead body to Jacobabad Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination while his associates escaped away.

The DSP told local media persons that the dead suspect was wanted by police in several cases of heinous crimes, including the latest murder of the policeman Shahnawaz Khokhrani.

SHO Ayaz Ahmed Bhand said that the dead suspect and his associates, including Salah alias Salaho Jakhrani, Ghulam Sarwar, Qadeer, Sattar, Rashid alias Fazal Ali, Taj, Aijaz Jakhrani and others were wanted by police. They were trying to arrest the fugitives and would be able to catch them soon, he said.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2024