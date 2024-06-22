Today's Paper | June 22, 2024

T20 World Cup: Kuldeep, Pandya lead India to 50-run rout of Bangladesh

AFP Published June 22, 2024 Updated June 22, 2024 11:16pm
India celebrate catching out Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 22. — AFP
Leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav took three key wickets while Hardik Pandya blasted an undefeated half-century as India moved to the brink of the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a 50-run rout of Bangladesh on Saturday.

Chasing 197 for victory, Bangladesh lost three of their top five batsmen to Kuldeep who removed Tanzid Hasan (29), Towhid Hridoy (four) and Shakib Al Hasan (11).

Kuldeep finished with an impressive 3-19 from his four overs.

India now have two wins from two Super Eight games and will be guaranteed a semi-final spot if Australia defeat Afghanistan later tonight and also make the last four from Group 1.

Pandya, who had made 50 when India batted, began the slide when he took the first Bangladesh wicket, tempting opener Liton Das (13) to sky a chance.

Once skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto fell to Jasprit Bumrah for a 32-ball 40, Bangladesh’s hopes went with him.

Bumrah also ended Rishad Hossain’s brief 24-run cameo as the veteran seamer enjoyed figures of 2-13 in four overs before the Tigers finished their 20 overs on 146-8.

Put in to bat, 2007 champions India saw five of their top six batsmen reach double-figure scores.

All-rounder Pandya top-scored with an undefeated 50 off just 27 balls with four boundaries and three sixes.

India had raced to 71-1 in seven overs with skipper Rohit Sharma making a rapid 23 and Virat Kohli hitting his tournament-best 37 off 28 balls with one four and three sixes.

The only blip was Suryakumar Yadav, who had made back-to-back fifties in his last two innings, scoring just six.

Those runs came off the first ball he faced before falling to Tanzim Hasan Sakib who had dismissed Kohli in the same over.

Rishabh Pant cracked 36 off 24 balls with Shivam Dube making 34 — 18 of those runs coming from three sixes.

India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs in their Super Eight opener in Bridgetown while Bangladesh lost to Australia by 28 runs in a rain-hit clash in Antigua.

India have now won all five T20 World Cup clashes against Bangladesh and taken their overall head-to-head record to 13-1.

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

