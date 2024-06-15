Ground operation to reach missing climbers in Shigar Valley begins

GILGIT: Time is running out for two Japanese mountaineers who went missing on the Spantik peak in Shigar Valley as rescue workers attempt to reach them.

A team of climbers and high-altitude mountaineers launched a rescue operation from ground on Friday after bad weather thwarted an attempt of aerial rescue.

The two climbers, Ryuseki Hiraoka and Atsushi Taguchi, went missing during their attempt to summit the 7,027-metre high peak on Monday. They were located by Pakistan Army helicopters on Thursday in an aerial search operation.

Shigar Deputy Comm­issioner Waliullah Falahi told Dawn that due to the challenging terrain and weather conditions, the helicopters were unable to land or hover in the area to rescue them.

A ground team, comprising four Japanese and six local high-altitude mountaineers started the operation on Friday morning and reached camp 2 of Spantik peak by evening.

DC Falahi said the team will spend the night at camp 2 as rescue operation was not possible in the dark.

As per the plan, the team members will descend towards the potential location, 300 metres below camp 2, on Saturday morning (today) to trace the missing climbers.

