DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 14, 2024

Thousands evacuated from flood-hit Russian city

AFP Published April 14, 2024 Updated April 14, 2024 08:36am
An aerial view shows the flood-hit city of Orenburg on April 13. — AFP
An aerial view shows the flood-hit city of Orenburg on April 13. — AFP

ORENBURG: Thousands of people were evacuated from the Orenburg region in the south of the Urals as floodwater continued to rise, Russian emergency services said on Saturday.

In the city of Orenburg, one of the worst-hit areas in Russia, the Ural River breached its banks, submerging streets and residential areas and water levels continued to rise. By Saturday afternoon, the river level had reached almost 12 metres (39 feet), more than 2.5 metres above the level considered ‘critical’.

The Ural River flows through the centre of Orenburg.

Fast-rising temperatures have melted snow and ice, and along with heavy rain have caused a number of major rivers that cross Russia and Kazakhstan to overflow this month.

Ural River breached its banks after water rose above ‘critical’ level

Floodwater covered the embankment promenade and swirled around houses and high-rise apartment blocks built close to the river, an AFP journalist saw.

Almost 14,000 people have been evacuated from Orenburg and the surrounding region, according to authorities.

Eldar Rakhmetov, an official from the Ministry of Emergency Situations involved in the evacuation, said: “There has been an increase in the number of homes flooded since this morning and more areas are being evacuated.” Local residents were using rubber dinghies to try to retrieve pets and belongings from flooded houses and some areas were left without power.

Valery, 64, a local factory worker, was one of those evacuated on Saturday by a police truck. “The most important thing is that (my house) does not get looted. That is what I am worried about. Other than that, it is fine! We will survive,” he said.

The Kurgan region further east was also urging people to evacuate, anticipating the arrival of floodwater.

Governor Vadim Shumkov urged residents likely to be affected to leave now as the level of the River Tobol is forecast to rise sharply due to melting ice.

“The water is treacherous and when there is so much of it, it rises unpredictably,” Shumkov warned residents on Telegram, urging them to leave with valuables and pets. “If you do not leave in time, you might not be able to sit it out in the attic or on the roof,” the governor added.

220,000 affected in Kazakhstan

A drone view shows cars driving along a partially flooded road in Petropavl, Kazakhstan on April 13. — Reuters
A drone view shows cars driving along a partially flooded road in Petropavl, Kazakhstan on April 13. — Reuters

In Kazakhstan, which shares around 7,500km of border with Russia, flooding affected the outskirts of the northern city of Petropavlovsk, which has around 220,000 residents, leaving some areas without power or mains water.

More than 103,000 people, many of them children, have been evacuated in the vast Central Asian country, where almost 5,000 homes have been flooded out, according to the emergency situations ministry.

Climate change is associated with more frequent extreme weather events such as floods.

In the Russian Urals city of Orsk, where a dam protecting the city broke earlier this month, residents held rare protests this week over the local authorities’ handling of the crisis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on the floods on Thursday, but has not visited the affected regions.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Noshki killings
14 Apr, 2024

Noshki killings

THERE have been numerous incidents in Pakistan’s history where innocent people have been singled out and murdered...
Upholding the law
14 Apr, 2024

Upholding the law

THE recent discord in Bahawalnagar offers a chance to reflect on the sanctity of the law and its enforcement across...
Tragic travels
14 Apr, 2024

Tragic travels

FOR those embarking on road and boat journeys, the probability of fatal accidents has seen a steady rise. The recent...
Security lapses
Updated 13 Apr, 2024

Security lapses

Ensuring the safety of foreign citizens is paramount, not just for diplomatic relations but for our economic future.
An eventful season
13 Apr, 2024

An eventful season

THE Senate chairman and deputy chairman were elected unopposed, and 41 new senators were sworn in on Tuesday,...
Living rough
13 Apr, 2024

Living rough

WE either don’t see them or don’t want to see them — not even when they are actively trying to get our...