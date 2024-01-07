Quake jolts Quetta, surrounding areas

QUETTA: The provincial capital of Quetta and its surrounding areas were jolted by an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale on Saturday.

The quake struck at around 11:10am, forcing the residents to evacuate their homes and seek refuge in open spaces.

The tremors were not only felt in Quetta but also in the surrounding areas, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The earthquake’s epicentre was traced back to the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre reported that the quake originated at a depth of 98 kilometres.

Despite the widespread panic, officials confirmed that there were no reports of human casualties or pro­perty damage in any area of the provincial capital.

However, some residents claimed that the quake caused cracks in some mud houses in the outskirts of the city.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2024