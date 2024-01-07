DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 07, 2024

Quake jolts Quetta, surrounding areas

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published January 7, 2024 Updated January 7, 2024 07:23am

QUETTA: The provincial capital of Quetta and its surrounding areas were jolted by an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale on Saturday.

The quake struck at around 11:10am, forcing the residents to evacuate their homes and seek refuge in open spaces.

The tremors were not only felt in Quetta but also in the surrounding areas, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The earthquake’s epicentre was traced back to the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre reported that the quake originated at a depth of 98 kilometres.

Despite the widespread panic, officials confirmed that there were no reports of human casualties or pro­perty damage in any area of the provincial capital.

However, some residents claimed that the quake caused cracks in some mud houses in the outskirts of the city.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Commendable work
07 Jan, 2024

Commendable work

THANKFULLY, at least some of the checks and balances safeguarding the electoral process appear to be working as...
Paradigm shift
07 Jan, 2024

Paradigm shift

IN the complex tapestry of international relations, the role of a nation’s Foreign Office (FO) is pivotal....
Slaying antiquity
07 Jan, 2024

Slaying antiquity

HISTORY and heritage have been contested areas in Pakistan – myopic segments either hatch false narratives and...
Delay talk
Updated 06 Jan, 2024

Delay talk

The actions of a few bad apples have brought parliament into much disrepute over the last few years.
IS threat
06 Jan, 2024

IS threat

IF the claim of the self-styled Islamic State group of involvement in Wednesday’s Kerman bombings is to be...
Banning surveys
Updated 06 Jan, 2024

Banning surveys

CITING its new Code of Conduct for media, the Election Commission of Pakistan earlier this week asked Pemra to...