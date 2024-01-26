Women candidates break cultural barriers in Swabi

SWABI: Women contesting the Feb 8 general elections here are breaking cultural barriers by openly soliciting votes even in hujras (men-only communal guesthouses).

Rights activists insist the “courage” of those women will have “far-reaching positive impact” on the struggle to empower womenfolk.

They said it was just two decades ago when women in the district were not allowed to exercise their right to vote as the local body candidates made verbal agreements for women’s disenfranchisement, so polling stations set up for women voters remained deserted on Election Day.

After the elections were held, the then governor, Iftikhar Hussain Shah Bacha, confirmed the denial of voting right to women and announced the establishment of girl schools in the district insisting once women are educated, no one would be able to stop them from polling their ballots in future, according to them.

Of the women candidates, Sitara Ayaz and Meraj Humayun are contesting the electoral contest in NA-19 Swabi-I, Nazmia in PK-53 Swabi-V, Azala Atta in PK-49 Swabi-I and Yasmin in PK-52 Swabi-IV.

Observers said it was just the beginning as only five women had entered the electoral arena and the number would go up in the future.

They said military ruler General Pervez Musharraf’s policyof granting women representation in assemblies and providing them with opportunities to stand on their own feet had encouraged women to stand in general elections.

Former MPA and lawyer Zeenat Bibi told Dawn that the courage of five women to contest elections would further the women’s struggle for rights.

“The women going to assemblies on seats reserved for them don’t enjoy the power like those directly elected by people. The women winners of general seats in assemblies have adequate development funds, so they can work for women’s emancipation,” she said.

Sitara Ayaz told an election rally in Pirtab village that she could deliver the goods better than other candidates.

“If you [men] support me and I am elected, then you will see me fight for your rights,” she said.

Women elected on reserved seats complained that they didn’t get development funds like male lawmakers, so they couldn’t live up to the expectations of the people, especially women.

They demanded of the government to “encourage and empower” women assembly members to come up with the goods.

