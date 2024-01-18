Despite threats, arrangements in place for peaceful polls, ECP told

• Top govt, security officials meet CEC to confirm readiness for Feb 8 election

ISLAMABAD: Acknowledging the presence of threats in various parts of the country, top government and security officials assured the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday of their readiness to hold general elections.

Reviewing preparations for the Feb 8 polls, with a focus on the law and order situation, the meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was given assurances that all arrangements were in place to hold elections and deal with “any kind of situation”.

Senior official such as the interior secretary, chief secretaries and inspectors general of the four provinces, Islamabad’s chief commissioner, members and secretary of the Election Commission, and representatives of other law enforcement agencies attended the huddle.

The chief election commissioner emphasised that safety and security for political parties, candidates and voters must be ensured and a conducive environment for the elections should be created so that citizens could exercise their right to vote without fear.

Despite threat alerts in certain areas, the officials pledged unwavering commitment to peaceful elections, highlighting the installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations and the timely supply of funds to relevant agencies.

Mr Raja directed that the security of political leaders and voters be prioritised, with strict adherence to the election code of conduct.

Balochistan’s chief secretary discussed the formation of peace committees at polling stations, while Punjab’s chief secretary called for clear policy instructions concerning changes in the allotment of election symbols to avoid delays.

The chief election commissioner revealed that the printing of ballot papers was already underway, noting that any changes to election symbols could potentially disrupt the schedule and make it difficult to hold polls in those constituencies.

The interior secretary informed the participants that control rooms had been set up at federal level for elections. He said the interior ministry was in touch with all institutions and all measures were in place to help the ECP hold peaceful elections.

The meeting also addressed the shortage of police personnel, with assurances of support from other security agencies if needed. The participants emphasised that negligence of any institution or polling staff in the peaceful conduct of elections would not be tolerated.

Mr Raja said that if any candidate or person violated the law and the code of conduct, strict action would be taken against them as per the law. “There will be strict monitoring of elections and elections will be held on the scheduled date,” he said.

The meeting was also informed that repair work on flood-affected polling stations is being expedited, with assurances of accessibility to snow-affected districts on election day. The KP chief secretary said all roads and routes would be kept open and public access to polling stations would be ensured on Feb 8 in the snow-affected districts.

PPP wants symbol issues fixed

Meanwhile, Senator Sherry Rehman has reiterated the PPP’s dedication to a timely electoral process and stressed that a level playing field in the polls could only be guaranteed once all PPP candidates receive their electoral symbols on time.

Her remarks came in response to concerns raised by the ECP on Tuesday regarding potential delays in certain constituencies. While ballot paper printing for the 2024 elections has started, apprehensions linger over possible polling delays due to requests for a change of election symbols in several constituencies.

“The PPP is the only party in the country that adopted a proactive approach to electioneering by launching its formal campaign on Dec 27,” Ms Rehman told reporters. She, however, said concerns persisted regarding the allocation of electoral symbols to some PPP candidates in Punjab.

She said that of the seven party candidates who had faced challenges in getting electoral symbols, the issues of three candidates — Sajida Abbas Kharral from NA-107, Nosheen Begum from PP-122, and Mujahid Islam from PP-119 — remain unresolved.

“The PPP demands prompt resolution of these matters without further delay,” Ms Rehman said.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2024